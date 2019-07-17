The following children were born at the New Eden Care Center recently:
Kendra Jane, a girl, born July 8 to Lavon and Elaine (Mullet) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Rachel Diane, a girl, born July 8 to Ivan and Jodi (Troyer) Helmuth, Shipshewana.
Dena Michelle, a girl, born July 4 to Lavon and Joanna (Hurtz) Fry, Topeka.
Seth Joseph, a boy, born July 5 to Steven and Marilyn (Frye) Helmuth.
Adalynn Grace, a girl, born July 6 to Titus Allard and Erin Bennett.
Melanie Rose, a girl, born July 6 to Norman and Melissa (Lehman) Gingerich, Wolcottville.
Kaden Drew, a boy, born July 6 to Richard and Tonya (Yoder) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Eric Joel, a boy, born July 7 to Mervin and Deborah (Lambright) Yoder, Topeka.
Landon Marc, a boy, born July 7 to Joel and Regina (Miller) Yoder, Goshen.
