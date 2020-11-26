Happy birthday tomorrow to Bill Tipton, Joe Boersema, Merlita Deck, Ryan Baughman and Amanda Salesman VanWagner; to Joshua Adams, Tony Solazzo, Spencer Conrad, Mary A. Gray, Caden Steffen and Keith Deck on the 28th; Joe Hoffman, Cheryl Hackett, Samantha Barcus and Pam Nicodemus on the 30th; Cammie LaRue and Sandra Muckenfuss on the 1st; and to Greg Tomlinson on the 2nd.
Happy anniversary this week to Sean and Amy Motter on the 28th; to Rick and Cheryl Kirchner, and Darren and Lori Crigger on the 29th; and John and Amy Mickle on the 2nd.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Thanksgiving Day today, tomorrow is Bavarian Cream Pie Day (ok, its Black Friday too, but with everything going on — it really won’t look like the Black Fridays we remember), Small Business Saturday is the 28th, Electronic Greeting Day is the 29th, Cyber Monday is the 30th, Rosa Parks Day is the 1st and Mutt Day is the 2nd.
December is National Car Donation Month, Aids Awareness Month, Pear Month, Bingo Month, Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month, Human Right’s Month, Tie Month, Write a Business Plan Month, Operation Santa Paws Month, Root Veggies and Exotic Fruits Month, Safe Toys and Gifts Month, Spirit Literacy Month, Universal Literacy Month and World Food Service Month. However you decide to celebrate, go for it and be safe out there!
