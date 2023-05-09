Central Noble baseball splits at Lakeland invite
ALBION — The Central Noble baseball team split in action at Saturday’s Lakeland Invitational.
The Cougars (8-8) opened play with a 12-2 six-inning loss to East Noble. Carter Wilkinson pitched five innings, striking out seven. Wilkinson had both RBIs for the Cougars.
In the second game, Central Noble defeated the host Lakers, 7-4.
Jaxon Copas went the distance on the mound, striking out 13 while hitting two home runs. Lane Wolfe and Brody Morgan also had home runs for the Cougars.
On May 5, Garrett defeated Central Noble, 9-6.
Wolfe had three RBIs. Ethan Spencer and Kaiden Burkhart handled the pitching chores for Central Noble.
On May 4, Lakeland won the regular season NECC matchup with the Cougars, 7-2. Trey Shisler and Landyn Champion each had an RBI. Morgan went six innings on the mound for Central Noble, striking out four. Tyler Shisler, Wilkinson and Wolfe each had one hit.
Boys track competes at Lakeland
LAGRANGE — The Central Noble boys track team competed in Saturday’s Lakeland Invitational.
Cameron Elias won the 200-meter title in 23.72.
Top eight finishes were turned in by:
• Devin Hiestand (100, 400-meter relay)
• Kade Baker (400, 3,200 relay)
• Mason Frey (pole valut, 800, 3,200 relay, 1,600 relay)
• Colton Ihrie (800, 1,600 relay)
• Malachi Malcom (3,200 relay, 1,600, high jump)
• Kyle Knafel (3,200 relay, 1,600 meter)
• Keith Knafel (3,200 relay, 3,200)
• Ethan Skinner (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, shot put, discus)
• Adam Marker (300 hurdles)
• Lamont Richardson (400 relay)
• Mathew Rockey (400 relay, 1,600 relay)
• Riley Bremer (shot put, discus)
• Carter Mienke (pole vault)
