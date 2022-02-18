PREP WRESTLING

IHSAA State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Quarterfinals, 9 a.m., semifinals to follow; consolation, 4:30 p.m.; finals, 7:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS SWIMMING

Angola, East Noble, DeKalb and Fremont at Northridge Sectional finals: diving, 9 a.m.; swim finals, 1 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 3A North Semi-State

At LaPorte, Garrett vs. South Bend Washington, 4 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Trinity School at Greenlawn at Lakewood Park, 2 p.m.

Angola at West Noble, 6 p.m.

Churubusco at Whitko, 6 p.m.

DeKalb at Leo, 6 p.m.

Fremont at Adams Central, 6 p.m.

INDOOR COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine at Hillsdale (Mich.) Tune-Up, 9 a.m.; at Notre Dame’s Alex Wilson Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Trine at Adrian, 1 p.m.

Men, Trine at Adrian, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY

NCHA Playoffs first round, Game 2, Lawrence at Trine, 4 p.m.

Women, Trine at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.