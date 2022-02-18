PREP WRESTLING
IHSAA State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Quarterfinals, 9 a.m., semifinals to follow; consolation, 4:30 p.m.; finals, 7:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SWIMMING
Angola, East Noble, DeKalb and Fremont at Northridge Sectional finals: diving, 9 a.m.; swim finals, 1 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 3A North Semi-State
At LaPorte, Garrett vs. South Bend Washington, 4 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Trinity School at Greenlawn at Lakewood Park, 2 p.m.
Angola at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Whitko, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Leo, 6 p.m.
Fremont at Adams Central, 6 p.m.
INDOOR COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Hillsdale (Mich.) Tune-Up, 9 a.m.; at Notre Dame’s Alex Wilson Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Trine at Adrian, 1 p.m.
Men, Trine at Adrian, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY
NCHA Playoffs first round, Game 2, Lawrence at Trine, 4 p.m.
Women, Trine at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
