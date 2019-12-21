COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City hosted and defeated Northeast 8 Conference foe East Noble on Saturday afternoon, 48-40.
The Knights' offense struggled to start the game, as the Eagles held East Noble scoreless for almost the first six minutes of the game.
Carly Turner scored the Knights' lone basket in the quarter, while Columbia City's Hayley Urban, Grace Schrader and Brayden Lickey helped the Eagles to an 8-2 advantage by the end of the first quarter.
Columbia City's defense kept East Noble out of the paint, as all 11 Knight points came from at least 10 feet away from the basket, including three 3-pointers — two by Turner — all in the first four minutes of the quarter.
East Noble took a 13-11 lead, but the offense suffered another drought, not scoring for the last 4:19 of the half, while Columbia City scored a total of 12 points — eight by Rebekah Marshall — in the quarter to lead 20-13 at halftime.
The Knights tied the score at the 4:38 mark of the third quarter after baskets by Karly Kirkpatrick, Turner, Grace Patton and a pair of free throws by Kylie Garton.
Columbia City's Grace Schrader answered with a 3-pointer to make the score 25-22, but the Knights responded with back-to-back buckets — a steal-and-score by Avan Beiswanger and a 3-pointer by Turner — to put the Knights ahead by two.
However, Columbia City ended the quarter strong, outscoring East Noble 6-2 in the last two minutes to lead 31-29 going into the fourth.
Only one field goal was scored in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, as the teams shot a combined eight free throws and Beiswanger knocked down a 3-pointer. East Noble came within three points, but Columbia City stretched out its lead with more free throws, closing out the 48-40 game.
Columbia City shot 21-for-26 from the free throw line. The Knights gave up 19 turnovers compared to Columbia City's nine. Twenty of the Eagles' points came from players on the bench, including 14 from Marshall, who led the team. Schrader scored 12.
Turner had 16 for East Noble.
The win improves Columbia City to 8-4 and 3-0 in the Northeast 8 Conference for the first time in decades. The Eagles will have a break until Jan. 3 at the Valparaiso tournament.
The loss drops East Noble to 6-7, 2-1. The Knights are back in action on Friday at the Bankers Classic tournament at Northridge.
