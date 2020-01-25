Prep Club Bowling Eastside boys, DeKalb girls qualify for state
SOUTH BEND — Eastside’s boys team and the DeKalb girls qualified for the Indiana High School Bowling State Finals on Saturday at the South Bend Semi-state held at Chippewa Bowl.
The Eastside boys finished third and the DeKalb girls placed fourth. The top six boys teams and the top four girls teams from South Bend qualified for state.
The DeKalb boys finished seventh and were 35 pins from a state berth.
The state finals will be held this coming Saturday at Championship Lanes in Anderson. The singles tournament begins at 9 a.m., and the team tournament begins at 1 p.m.
Angola’s Jaden Howard also qualified for state, finished seventh in the girls’ singles semi-state. The top nine girls at Chippewa Bowl qualified for the state finals.
Prep Basketball LPC teams beat by Blackhawk Christian
AUBURN — Lakewood Park lost both games of a varsity doubleheader over Blackhawk Christian Saturday, 51-30 in the girls’ game and 97-56 in the boys’ contest.
Chloe Jolloff had 20 points for the Panther girls (10-9). Blackhawk is 13-7.
For the LPC boys (6-6), Caedmon Bontrager had 17 points and Josh Pike scored 12 against the Class 2A second-ranked Braves (13-2).
Hamilton Marines fall to Bethany Christian
WATERFORD MILLS — Hamilton lost all three games against Bethany Christian Saturday. The Bruins won the boys varsity game 76-42. Caleb Shenk led the Bruins with 21 points.
Bethany won both junior varsity games, 45-15 for the girls and 30-27 for the boys.
