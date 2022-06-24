Four people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following individuals have been booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Thursday by law enforcement officers. Formal charges, if any, will be filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Alison D. Castor, 42, of the 500 block of North Coldwater Street, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 120 and S.R. 827, Fremont, on a fugitive warrant.
• Christopher A. Hall, 51, of the 1500 block of West C.R. 125N, arrested at home on charges of felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Meghan E. Hamman, 43, of the 5800 block of South C.R. 600W, Columbia, arrested on Bay View Road and C.R. 300W, on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Everett J. Stocklin, of the 600 block of West Market Street, Columbia, arrested at the jail on a charge of failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.