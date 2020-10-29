Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part story about young Crowmell resident stepping into leadership roles in their local government. Meet married couple Kayla and Jerry Pauley.
CROMWELL — Local government bodies and service organizations of all stripes frequently lament that young people don’t get involved in public service. In Cromwell, it’s a different story — three of the town leaders are between the ages of 29 and 34.
Clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley, 29, manages the town’s records and financial operations, as well as the town’s compliance with all state laws and regulations.
Her husband, Jerry Pauley, 31, is president of the three-member town council, and the veteran of the group with two years of service.
Council member Tiffanie Gudakunst, 34, joined the council in January after a stint on the town’s park board.
Retiree Cheryl Watts, at 62, is the person most residents would expect to see on a town council. She brings experience and wisdom to her first term as an elected official, but has the get-it-done energy of her younger counterparts.
Despite the age difference, all four share a common goal — they care about Cromwell and want to do the best they can for the town of 512 residents.
Clerk-treasurer Kayla Pauley
Kayla Pauley grew up in southern Indiana near Columbus and Seymour. Kayla earned an associate degree in applied science, working as a medical assistant and surgical technician before training as a tax preparer. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in education and thought she would be a teacher.
She and Jerry met at church camp in their teens and kept in touch over the years. They married in December 2015 and the couple decided to make their home in Cromwell. They have two children, Karter and Gracelynn.
“I loved visiting Jerry here,” she said of Cromwell. “It’s calm, peaceful, rejuvenating.”
The move to Cromwell gave the couple an opportunity to work with longtime town leaders, clerk-treasurer Bob Leamon and council president Lavina Alderfer.
Jerry worked under Leamon to learn about the town’s operations. Kayla worked part-time for Leamon and deputy clerk-treasurer Jane Miller, learning about the financial and recordkeeping duties of the clerk-treasurer. Alderfer mentored everyone.
“I saw how much there is to do behind the scenes,” Jerry said.
Circumstances thrust the couple into their leadership roles sooner than expected. Alderfer died unexpectedly in October 2015. Leamon died suddenly a few months later, in March 2016.
Then-county Republican chairman Randy Kirkpatrick appointed Kayla to finish Leamon’s term as clerk-treasurer.
Meanwhile, the council seat went through several changes before then-county Republican chairman Seth Tipton appointed Jerry Pauley to the council vacancy.
Leadership roles in larger communities look different than in smaller ones, Kayla Pauley said. Clerk-treasurers in larger cities may only deal with records while someone else handles financial accounting.
“In bigger communities, the council is the legislative branch,” she said. “In smaller communities, the council and clerk take on all the roles — employee relations, financials, and contractors.”
Absent a mayor or town manager, it’s the clerk-treasurer who fields most complaints. Kayla said she usually gets the petty complaints, such as sticks down after a storm.
“The common misconception is that there is nothing to do in small communities,” she said. “In reality, small communities have to follow the same rules as larger ones.”
Continuing education and accounting updates are two requirements for clerk-treasurers each year, Pauley said.
“The legislature makes changes each year and human resources duties change,” she said.
Cromwell didn’t deliberately set out to have a young council or clerk-treasurer.
“Cromwell is unique. The younger people stepped in gradually,” Kayla said. “And then we recruited younger people. The joke is that you’ll be on the park board and get bumped up to council.”
“It’s nice to have younger people who understand how busy we are in this season of life,” she said. “I’m fortunate to have a council who takes advice, and takes time to understand. I’m fortunate to have a voice.”
Her goals for the town include boosting community involvement, making improvements to the park through grant writing, and modeling public service for her young children.
“We just want our kids to be community minded, and see their parents serve Cromwell,” she said. “I appreciate it that people see this couple serving in the best way possible.”
Her organizational skills come in handy in the clerk-treasurer’s office, where she makes lists and is conscientious about time management. She is an accredited clerk-treasurer with the Indiana Association of Municipal Clerks.
“There no instruction manual for clerk-treasurer,” she said. “I learn when issues come up.”
“The greatest reward is that I love knowing that each day I make a difference,” she said. “I like the connection to the townspeople. It’s rewarding to know you’re working for your home.”
Council president Jerry Pauley
Jerry Pauley grew up in Cromwell. He left town after high school to earn a degree in business administration at Indiana University-Purdue University at Fort Wayne, then pursued theology studies at Indiana Bible College in Indianapolis.
He works in accounts payable and human resources for Emergency Radio Service, a Ligonier company that makes two-way radios and communications equipment.
He served on the town’s festival committee and then the park board before joining the council two years ago.
“It seemed like the right thing,” he said. “Cromwell is small and everyone knows what council does, It’s important that people are willing to serve.”
The town’s issues are many — operating the town’s water and wastewater systems on aging equipment with rates that haven’t kept up with expenses means the council spends lot of time prioritizing repairs. He and the council are working with Baker Tilly on a five-year management plan.
“The pandemic has put some things on hold,” Jerry said. “For utilities maintenance, we are trying to balance the money available with the uncertainty of the pandemic and what we need to do.”
Jerry Pauley has a sense of practical realism about local government funding, understanding that small towns like Cromwell must make hard decisions.
It’s clear to him the harm that’s come to Cromwell by not adjusting utility rates as needed over decades. The town raised water rates 25% in June, the first adjustment to the rates in many years. Wastewater rates are likely to see a similar increase in the future.
“Costs keep going up, and increases are necessary,” he said. “Some increments are better so that we can avoid the large increases all at once.”
As council president, Jerry is on call on the weekends if the town develops problems. He says he advises residents to get involved and learn about issues, instead of just complaining. His goal is to diffuse complaints and find reasonable solutions to the town’s problems.
“If you want to see change, then go to local meetings and learn how things operate,” he said. “If you don’t see things for yourself, you take it for granted or pass judgment.”
Another goal is to revive the town’s events — Cromwell Days Festival, Easter Egg Hunt, the Halloween parade, the Christmas tree lighting — after the pandemic.
“We want to bring families together and feel connected.” Jerry said.
Council members don’t get a pass from the rules, regulations and management of day-to-day operations just because it’s a small town, Jerry said. Water and sewer systems must still operate, police officers must still be equipped with the training and equipment they need, and education in all aspects of the town’s operations is continuous and ongoing.
Pauley encourages everyone to think about running for elected office as just one way of being involved in the community. He said everyone brings a set of skills to the table that will benefit the town.
“If you have a heart to be a servant and do the best for the community, you should run,” Jerry said.
Part 2, to be published Thursday, Nov. 6, will feature council members Tiffanie Gudakunst and Cheryl Watts.
