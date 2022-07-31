Two people dead in a Monday shooting
AUBURN — Two people died following a Monday morning shooting.
The deceased have been identified as Heather Lynn Harmon, 35, of Auburn, and Edward James Conboy, 37, of Edon, Ohio and formerly of Garrett.
Police believe Conboy shot Harmon and then turned the gun on himself.
The incident began around 8:40 a.m. Monday when Auburn Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Griswold Court to investigate a report of shots fire.
As officers arrived, a black passenger car was observed leaving the area. Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop with that vehicle, but the driver fled the scene.
Officers from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police joined Auburn Police in a pursuit. Police were able to employ a tire deflation device on C.R. 51 at S.R. 8, but the suspect vehicle continued fleeing at slow speeds north on C.R. 51.
Near C.R. 40, officers reported shots being fired from within the suspect vehicle, which came to a stop on C.R. 51 south of C.R. 40. Police located two injured people inside the vehicle — a male and female, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, both the male and female were pronounced dead at the scene.
Kendallville man accused in 2021 shooting pleads guilty on all counts
ALBION — The man accused of shooting and killing one person and shooting two others at a Kendallville gas station in 2021 has reached a preliminary agreement with prosecutors that would cap his time spent in prison at 85 years.
Matthew Rodriguez, 25, of Kendallville, had been set for a final pre-trial conference on Tuesday in Noble Superior Court I. Instead, it was announced that a plea deal had been reached.
The plea deal included an admission of guilt on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.
Noble Superior Court 1 Judge Steven Clouse took the plea deal under advisement. A decision on whether to accept the plea will be made at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 23. If Clouse accepts the agreement, sentencing would immediately follow.
As part of that proposed plea agreement, Rodriguez admitted in open court Tuesday to shooting three people with a handgun at the Gallops gas station on U.S. 6 just before midnight on Sunday, June 27, 2021, killing Justin Smead and wounding Alyssa Jeffries and Blake Lewis.
Authorities allege Rodriguez was in the gas station when Smead, Jeffries and Lewis entered. Security video shows one of the three appearing to exchange a glance with Rodriguez, who then followed them, then allegedly pulled out a handgun and began firing.
Rodriguez was familiar with the three, police said, but authorities have not publicly disclose a motive for the shooting.
Rodriguez allegedly fled the gas station and was on the run for about 48 hours before his vehicle was spotted at a rest stop in southeast Ohio by a state trooper. Police said Rodriguez barricaded himself in a rest stop bathroom for a short period before surrendering peacefully to authorities.
The murder charge carries a sentencing range of 40-65 years in prison. The attempted murder counts have a sentencing range of 20-40 years.
Orland man ordered held after alleged kidnapping
ANGOLA — An Orland man is now being held on $50,000 bail at the Steuben County Jail in a kidnapping incident that allegedly occurred on Thursday in Hudson.
Levi Shawn Stetler, 36, was in court for the first time Monday after attempts at holding an initial hearing last week were scuttled due to his behavior.
Stetler was arrested July 21 for kidnapping, a Level 3 felony, and battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, after he allegedly beat a Hudson man and forced him into a truck so the assailant could reportedly retrieve property stolen from Stetler.
Stetler allegedly taped up the hands of the man, forced him into his truck and spirited him away until police from numerous agencies caught up with him and freed the man taken into captivity then arrested Stetler, according to court records.
It all happened when Stetler went to a trailer park and entered into a residence where the victim was staying at about 7:30 a.m. July 21.
According to court records, Stetler began beating the victim with a baseball bat and striking him with brass knuckles before taping him up, forcing him into his truck and taking him away.
Numerous officers fanned out in southwest Steuben County and eventually an Indiana State Police trooper tracked down Stetler in his truck with the victim and a dog on C.R. 850W, south of C.R. 50N.
For the Level 3 felony, Stetler is facing a possible prison sentence between 3-16 years and between 1-6 years for the Level 5 felony, or a possibility of 22 years total.
LaGrange shelter animals receive new toys
LAGRANGE — Christmas came early Thursday for the dogs now housed at the Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption shelter just south of LaGrange.
Shelter staff and volunteers collected nearly 200 dog toys, and placed most of those toys in a small fenced-in yard near the shelter.
One by one, the dogs now under Ark’s care were brought outside and turned loose inside the dog yard to sniff and inspect the toys and pick one to call their own.
Most of the toys provided to the shelter dogs were donated to Ark by members of the community. Ark volunteers set up toy drop-off locations at local businesses, including Farmers State Bank LaGrange branch, Miller’s Super Valu in LaGrange, and the Paws and Claws bookstore in Howe.
Ark board members discovered similar events at other shelters around the county and decided to bring the celebration to the LaGrange shelter.
Cindy Miller, the director of the Ark animal shelter, said helped restore her faith in people. Days like Thursday remind Miller and her employees that people do care about the dogs and cats at Ark.
“This reminds me that there’s still good in the world,” she said.
Ark is running at capacity right now, with more than 30 dogs and at least 60 cats. Supplies are once again running low at Ark.
The not-for-profit organization could use donations of cleaning supplies such as laundry detergent and surface cleaners, medium and large gloves for the staff to wear when cleaning, water softener salt, as well as staples like cat litter, dog and cat food, blankets, towels, and dog treats. Monetary donations also are always welcome.
Auburn Police add new communication tool
AUBURN — In an emergency situation, seconds can make all the difference.
The Auburn Police Department has a new tool to help communicate with people with autism, who can’t speak or in other language barrier situations.
It’s a subject that hits close to home for Kyle Woods, a member of the Auburn Police Department for the past two years.
“What inspired me to start it was my youngest son was diagnosed with autism last summer,” Woods said. “It’s been something I’ve been trying to become more knowledgeable about for myself.
“I saw a gap in our department to help provide services and communication with individuals who can relate to my son and as well as others who have some sort of other disability, whether it’s speech, hearing or something like that.”
Woods’ wife, Jessica, who is a special education teacher in Noble County, follows multiple autism and special education groups and found a sheriff’s department that had the card and a state autism organization has made information cards available to emergency responders.
The large, full-color, double-sided board contains answers and pictures to questions police officers ask in emergency situations. In a traffic accident, for example, “We can ask if you’re hurt, you can point to a picture which represents an injury — an arm that’s hurt or a foot that’s hurt.
“We can ask different questions about where they need to go, yes or no … it’s a graphic representation of answers to some of our questions,” Woods explained.
Through a grant provided by the Autism Society of America and private donations, the Autism Society of Indiana purchased the picture communication boards for placement in Auburn Police Department vehicles.
“We’ve had an influx of individuals who can’t communicate very well with English,” Woods said. “It will give us a picture that we can try to communicate better with them as well.”
