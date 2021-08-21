HUNTINGTON — East Noble freshman Addison Lindsey was third overall in leading the Knights girls cross country team to a sixth-place finish at the Huntington North Invitational Saturday.
EN was sixth with 133 points. Angola was eighth with 221, West Noble was 12th with 275, followed by DeKalb with 327.
Carroll won with 76 points. Northridge eked past Homestead for second, 98-99.
In the boys’ meet, DeKalb led area teams in ninth place with 209 points. West Noble was 12th with 313, allowed by the Knights with 326. Angola was without senior standout Izaiah Steury and did not have a team score with only four boys running.
Led by race winner Karsten Schlegel in 15 minutes, 56.4 seconds, Concordia won the meet with 67 points. Noblesville was second with 79, and Northridge was third with 89.
In the girls’ race, Lindsey was third in 19:06.7. She was 1.5 seconds behind runner-up Addison Wiley from Huntington North. Homestead sophomore Addison Knoblauch won in 18:56.9.
Freshman Rae David was East Noble’s No. 2 runner in 21st place overall in 20:54.7.
Junior Rachel Becker was the third Knight to finish. She was 30th overall in 21:30.3. Sophomore Dakota Rodgers was 36th in 21:49.2, and junior Lydia Keihn placed 45th in 22:16.7.
Junior Gracynn Hinkley led Angola in fifth place in 19:43.7. Junior Abby DeTray was the top Baron in 28th place at 21:26.7. Sophomore Ruby Clark paced West Noble in 37th at 21:58.7.
Also for the Hornets, Ava Budak was 40th in 22:05.3, followed by teammate Jordan Davenport in 22:08. Holly Schneider was 52nd in 22:31.9.
Sophomore Olivia Woodcox was 43rd for DeKalb in 22:10.1. Three Chargers finished consecutively, led by Elizabeth Christlieb in 56th place in 22:52.9.
In the boys’ race, West Noble junior Grant Flora was the top area finisher in seventh in 16:36.5. Hornet sophomore Sam Yarnelle was 11th in 16:49.2.
The Barons’ top four finishers had a pack time of 8.5 seconds. Junior Landon Knowles led the team in 37th place in 17:42.6, followed by teammates Carter VanGessel (17:46) and Matthias Hefty (17:47.7).
Jaren McIntire was 43rd for DeKalb in 17:55.1, and Will Haupert was 59th in 18:26.4.
For East Noble, Drew Sillaway was 25th in 17:21.7 and freshman Trey Warren was 41st in 17:50.6.
Hornets Ollie Koch and Alex Burney had top-50 finishes. Koch was 47th in 18:03.5, followed by Burney in 48th in 18:08.1.
Lakeland Invitational
In LaGrange, both Churubusco teams prevailed.
The Eagle boys just finished ahead of the second-place Lakers, 28-32. Fairfield was third with 74.
The ’Busco girls finished ahead of the Falcons, 26-30. Lakeland only had three runners. Central Noble only had three runners in each race.
In the boys’ race, Eagle junior Wyatt Neireiter won in 17:53.59. Freshman Elijah Smith was fourth 19:53.80.
Lakeland juniors Zeke Wachtman and Caden Hostetler followed Neireiter. Wachtman was second in 18:59.70, and Hostetler was third in 19:20.29.
CN’s top runner was junior Hunter Wait in 18th place in 22:29.59.
In the girls’ race, Eagles took 1-2. Freshman Ella Elias won in 22:10.83, and senior Cara Debolt was second in 22:19.10.
Cougar Michaela Rinehold was sixth in 24:07.56. Laker Abbie McNamara was 13th in 27:13.38.
Jeremy Wright Small School Invitational
On the Blue River course in Shelbyville, Fremont’s girls team was fifth out of 18 teams with 136 points. It was two points behind fourth-place Monrovia.
Forest Park won with 76 points. Western Boone was second with 90, and Centerville was third with 107.
Senior Morgan Gannon was third out of 169 girls at 21:24.67 to lead the Eagles.Western Boone senior Audrey Knoper won in 19:55.02, and Forest Park senior Ellie Hall was second in 21:01.19.
Fremont also had junior Natalie Gochenour in 19th in 23:17.59, sophomore Hallie Shrewsburg in 20th in 23:17.82, and junior Makayla Gumbel in 29th in 24:03.36.
The Eagle boys were 17th with 431 points. They were led by senior Carson McLatcher in 48th place in 19:35.93. Gage Forrest was 79th in 20:54.88.
“It was a very hot day for racing, but everyone ran very well,” Fremont coach Tanner Wall said. “Some came away with career and seasonal bests.”
Elkhart Christian
Hokum Karem
At the First Baptist Church in Elkhart, the Westview boys team of Anthony Sanchez and Lyndon Miller was seventh in 31:09. The Warrior duo of Adrian Miller and Kayden Moore was 13th in 33 minutes flat. Hamilton was led by Kenny Schiek and Jagger Hurraw in 26th in 36:05.
In the girls’ meet, the Westview team of Annagail Warrener and Kiana Mast was ninth in 42:30. Warriors Gwendolynn Owsley and Adelyn Rainsberger were 12th in 43:52. Marines Jasmine Schiek and Meghyn McMullen were 19th in 48:25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.