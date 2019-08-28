Columbia City Commercial Development Club 1919-1949
1919: H.B. Clugston
1920: Sam Trembley
1921: Sam Trembley
1922: H.F. Romey
1923: H.F. Romey
1924: David Walter, Sr.
1925: H. M. Miller
1926: H. M. Miller
1927: H. M. Miller
1928: H. M. Miller
1929: H. M. Miller
1930: Milton Lorber
1931: Jim Adams
1932: Jim Adams
1933: Glenn Mosher
1934: Glen Mosher
1935: Tom Hood
1936: Tom Hood
1937: Edgar Strouse
1938: Edgar Strouse
1939: Edgar Strouse
1940: Edgar Strouse
1941: Russell Pence
1942: Russell Pence
1943: Royal Clapp
1944: John Whiteleather
1945: Nile Schrader
1946: Nile Schrader
1947: Lawrence Mason
1948: Leland Williams
1949: L.L. Stevens
Columbia City Chamber of Commerce 1950-1961
1950: Benton Bloom
1951: Paul Morsches, Sr.
1952: David Spence
1953: Jack Hancock
1954: Edwin Heupel
1955: David Walter, Jr.
1956: Carl Anderson
1957: Milton Schubert, Jr.
1958: William Thomson, Jr.
1959: Charles Argerbright
1960: Jach Stine – Ben Gates
1961: Dr. Warren Niccum
Columbia City Area Chamber of Commerce 1962-2009
1962: Harry Bennett
1963: Donald Alberty
1964: John Gastel
1965: Paul Martin
1966: Herschel Aumsbaugh
1967: Tom Hardaway
1968: James Long
1969: Samuel Reynolds
1970: Kenneth Wright
1971: Jack Karch
1972: Joe Lumm
1973: James Teghmeyer
1974: Otto Behrens
1975: Robert DeMoney
1976: Michael Rush
1977: Keith Dowell
1978: John Mulholland
1979: Richard Berglund
1980: Richard Houser
1981: Carl Sederlund
1982: Carl Sederlund
1983: Bill Emmert
1984: Don Heiden
1985: Don Heiden/Gary Mitchell
1986: Gerald Hazelet
1987: Greg Fahl
1988: John Hatcher
1989: Valynnda Slack
1990: Tim Sutton
1991: Gail Hively
1992: Larry Graham
1993: Kay Fleck
1994: Earl Rogers
1995: Don Sexton
1996: Don Sexton
1997: Dick Buchanan
1998: Greg Hockemeyer
1999: Jill Winebrenner
2000: Mike DeFreeuw
2001: Steve Moore
2002: Linda Hyndman
2003: David Smith
2004: Carrie Gates
2005: Matt Rentschler
2006: Doug Brown
2007: June Keiser
2008: Jack Moore
2009: John Meister
Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center 2010–present
2010: Mike DeFreeuw
2011: Mike DeFreeuw
2012: Jennifer Zartman Romano
2013: Jennifer Zartman Romano
2014: Scott Gabriel
2015: Scott Gabriel
2016: Dawn Boyd
2017: Dawn Boyd
2018: Mike DeFreeuw
2019: Mike DeFreeuw
