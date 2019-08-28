Columbia City Commercial Development Club 1919-1949

1919: H.B. Clugston

1920: Sam Trembley

1921: Sam Trembley

1922: H.F. Romey

1923: H.F. Romey

1924: David Walter, Sr.

1925: H. M. Miller

1926: H. M. Miller

1927: H. M. Miller

1928: H. M. Miller

1929: H. M. Miller

1930: Milton Lorber

1931: Jim Adams

1932: Jim Adams

1933: Glenn Mosher

1934: Glen Mosher

1935: Tom Hood

1936: Tom Hood

1937: Edgar Strouse

1938: Edgar Strouse

1939: Edgar Strouse

1940: Edgar Strouse

1941: Russell Pence

1942: Russell Pence

1943: Royal Clapp

1944: John Whiteleather

1945: Nile Schrader

1946: Nile Schrader

1947: Lawrence Mason

1948: Leland Williams

1949: L.L. Stevens

Columbia City Chamber of Commerce 1950-1961

1950: Benton Bloom

1951: Paul Morsches, Sr.

1952: David Spence

1953: Jack Hancock

1954: Edwin Heupel

1955: David Walter, Jr.

1956: Carl Anderson

1957: Milton Schubert, Jr.

1958: William Thomson, Jr.

1959: Charles Argerbright

1960: Jach Stine – Ben Gates

1961: Dr. Warren Niccum

Columbia City Area Chamber of Commerce 1962-2009

1962: Harry Bennett

1963: Donald Alberty

1964: John Gastel

1965: Paul Martin

1966: Herschel Aumsbaugh

1967: Tom Hardaway

1968: James Long

1969: Samuel Reynolds

1970: Kenneth Wright

1971: Jack Karch

1972: Joe Lumm

1973: James Teghmeyer

1974: Otto Behrens

1975: Robert DeMoney

1976: Michael Rush

1977: Keith Dowell

1978: John Mulholland

1979: Richard Berglund

1980: Richard Houser

1981: Carl Sederlund

1982: Carl Sederlund

1983: Bill Emmert

1984: Don Heiden

1985: Don Heiden/Gary Mitchell

1986: Gerald Hazelet

1987: Greg Fahl

1988: John Hatcher

1989: Valynnda Slack

1990: Tim Sutton

1991: Gail Hively

1992: Larry Graham

1993: Kay Fleck

1994: Earl Rogers

1995: Don Sexton

1996: Don Sexton

1997: Dick Buchanan

1998: Greg Hockemeyer

1999: Jill Winebrenner

2000: Mike DeFreeuw

2001: Steve Moore

2002: Linda Hyndman

2003: David Smith

2004: Carrie Gates

2005: Matt Rentschler

2006: Doug Brown

2007: June Keiser

2008: Jack Moore

2009: John Meister

Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center 2010–present

2010: Mike DeFreeuw

2011: Mike DeFreeuw

2012: Jennifer Zartman Romano

2013: Jennifer Zartman Romano

2014: Scott Gabriel

2015: Scott Gabriel

2016: Dawn Boyd

2017: Dawn Boyd

2018: Mike DeFreeuw

2019: Mike DeFreeuw

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.