PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fremont at Angola’s Tony Wright Memorial Tournament, 9 a.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Elkhart Christian at Prairie Heights, 10 a.m.
Elkhart at Angola (DH) 10 a.m.
Goshen at Westview, 10 a.m.
East Noble, Central Noble at Lakeland Invitational, 10 a.m.
DeKalb at Manchester (DH), 11 a.m.
Fairview (Ohio) at Hamilton, 11 a.m.
Fremont at New Haven (DH), noon
Leo at Garrett, noon
PREP SOFTBALL
Fremont vs. Adams Central at World Baseball Academy, Fort Wayne, 10 a.m.
Fremont vs. Bishop Luers at World Baseball Academy, Fort Wayne, noon
Concord at Lakeland, 10 a.m.
Eastside at Concordia, 10 a.m.
Manchester, New Haven and South Adams at Garrett’s Scott Bishop Invitational, noon
East Noble Invitational
Angola vs. East Noble, 11 a.m.
Angola vs. South Bend Clay, 1 p.m.
South Bend Clay vs. East Noble, 3 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Lakeland at Concord Invitational (Bent Oak), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MIAA Tournament (at Trine)
Winner’s bracket semifinal, Calvin vs. Trine, noon
Elimination semifinal game, Hope vs. Calvin-Trine loser, 2 p.m.
Championship game, 4 p.m.
Championship game (if necessary), 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Trine at Hope (DH), 2 p.m.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
MIAA Tournament final, Trine at Saint Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.