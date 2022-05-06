PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Fremont at Angola’s Tony Wright Memorial Tournament, 9 a.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Elkhart Christian at Prairie Heights, 10 a.m.

Elkhart at Angola (DH) 10 a.m.

Goshen at Westview, 10 a.m.

East Noble, Central Noble at Lakeland Invitational, 10 a.m.

DeKalb at Manchester (DH), 11 a.m.

Fairview (Ohio) at Hamilton, 11 a.m.

Fremont at New Haven (DH), noon

Leo at Garrett, noon

PREP SOFTBALL

Fremont vs. Adams Central at World Baseball Academy, Fort Wayne, 10 a.m.

Fremont vs. Bishop Luers at World Baseball Academy, Fort Wayne, noon

Concord at Lakeland, 10 a.m.

Eastside at Concordia, 10 a.m.

Manchester, New Haven and South Adams at Garrett’s Scott Bishop Invitational, noon

East Noble Invitational

Angola vs. East Noble, 11 a.m.

Angola vs. South Bend Clay, 1 p.m.

South Bend Clay vs. East Noble, 3 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Lakeland at Concord Invitational (Bent Oak), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

MIAA Tournament (at Trine)

Winner’s bracket semifinal, Calvin vs. Trine, noon

Elimination semifinal game, Hope vs. Calvin-Trine loser, 2 p.m.

Championship game, 4 p.m.

Championship game (if necessary), 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Trine at Hope (DH), 2 p.m.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

MIAA Tournament final, Trine at Saint Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

