Exceptional customer services and satisfied employees.
This is what Carson LLP hangs its hat on.
While it offers services similar to many law firms, managing partner Jeremy Senk explained part of what makes this firm unique.
“In terms of the services we offer, I don’t know that the service itself is more innovative, but we think how we deliver it or provide it has become more streamlined,” Senk said. “It has become more secure. It’s giving clients more virtual-type of options.”
He said the firm’s way of managing, delivering, and reviewing documents with clients has been transformed into a digital format, making this process easier for both parties, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This transition was something the firm planned to make at some point, but it happened quicker than expected with the pandemic.
“I think this is where we were going anyway in time, it just sped up our getting there,” Senk said. “We’ve been interested in what we can do to make our client experience better for a long, long time. And we think that having better, more technology involved, having more sharable technology with clients and a variety of other things helps us get there.”
Senk said that making these critical changes has helped make Carson LLP more relatable as a business.
“We have tried to ask not what a law firm would do, but what would a good business that wants to drive incredible customer service, what would they do,” Senk said.
Senk said the firm wants to use technology and other resources to provide its clients with the best customer service possible.
But why should people choose Caren LLP?
“All we care about is client service,” Senk said. “It’s all we focus on. Timeliness, high quality and getting results. And really focusing on the northern Indiana regional area and provide incredible services to those regional businesses.”
Carson LLP employs 45-50 people. Senk believes that the way the firm manages people is out of the ordinary as well, but it has been working for them.
“We don’t have a tremendous amount of rules,” Senk said. “We let our employees use their best judgment as much as humanly possible. We trust them. There is a lot of freedom and happiness to work remote, not work remote, wear what you want, dress appropriately for the occasion. We even started before the pandemic having people work out of the office and giving them flexibility with that. Part of our technology supported that, so it was really helpful when the pandemic happened. It was very easy for us to transition virtually.”
When comparing Carson LLP to other law firms, Senk said they like to foster and keep talent and think outside the box.
“I think the mindset of how do you get great talent and keep great talent happy, and we think outside the box of what a typical law firm would do,” Senk said. “Our goal is to have great people delivering great results to our clients. We think that happy people who enjoy coming to work and working together as a team give better results to our clients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.