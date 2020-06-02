To the Class of 2020:
Incredible, Unprecedented!
The senior class of lasts and firsts.
The last class to enter middle school in fifth grade.
The first class to start a new decade. The first class to graduate in our newly-designed gowns. The first class with academic distinctions.
The most graduates of any class, from the largest class in the history of Garrett High School.
The first class, this century, to experience virtual learning to finish your high school career.
I am proud of your hard work. Use your grit and perseverance from the pandemic experience to live in the community as responsible, productive citizens.
I wish you happiness and success in the future.
God’s blessings of grace, mercy and wisdom to continue to “Be the One.”
We are Garrett!
Educationally yours,
Matthew A. Smith, Principal
Garrett High School
