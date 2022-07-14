ANGOLA — Trine University announced its fall 2022 men’s golf schedule earlier this week.
The Thunder are coming off a 2021-22 year where it placed third in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association fall season to qualify for the conference’s NCAA automatic qualifier tournament in the spring. They finished second in the automatic qualifier tourney and just missed a second straight berth in the NCAA Division III Championships.
Trine will start the season with a couple of two-day events in Michigan, the Lou Collins Invitational Sept. 2 and 3 at Bedford Valley Country Club in Battle Creek and the Irish Hills Invitational Sept. 16 and 17 at the Hills of Lenawee in Adrian.
The Thunder will host the Ken Venturi Invitational at on Sept. 20 before starting the conference jamborees.
The MIAA jamborees will be hosted by Hope on Sept. 26 at the Wuskowhan Players Club, by Alma at Pine River Country Club on Oct. 1, by Adrian on Oct. 8 at the Hills of Lenawee and by Kalamazoo on Oct. 10 at Kalamazoo Country Club.
A break from the conference routine will be the Region 5 Preview tournament Oct. 3 and 4 at Virtues Golf Club in Nashport, Ohio, as the Thunder will take on some of the better teams in the region in NCAA Division III men’s golf.
The MIAA Fall Championships will be played Oct. 14 and 15 at Kaufman Golf Course in Wyoming, Michigan, to end Trine’s fall season. The top four teams from the six rounds of league play in the fall will qualify for the MIAA’s NCAA Automatic Qualifier Tournament in the spring of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.