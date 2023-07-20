Four arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Wednesday.
• Angela R. Alleshouse, 49, of the 1100 block of South C.R. 445W, arrested in the 900 block of South Wayne Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Ata D. Kalyon, 47, of the 300 block of South Hook Road, Pennsville, New Jersey, arrested in the 8000 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Billy G. Pullin, 67, homeless, arrested on Summit Street at West Maumee Street on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Edward J. Smith, 51, of the 300 block of West Superior Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.