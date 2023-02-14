KENDALLVILLE — Matthew Pickering made a lot of strides in his three years running cross country and track for East Noble High School.
He hopes to continue that progress and helping build up those programs a little over an hour’s drive away at NCAA Division III Defiance College in Ohio.
“I wanted to run at Defiance because there is a team mentality there that I liked,” Pickering said.
Pickering ran cross country and track for three years in middle school, then took his freshman year off before running track and cross country his final three years in high school. He will run the 800, 1,600 and 3,200-meter races for the Knights on the track this spring.
“I want to run the 2-mile and work myself up,” Pickering said of his plans at Defiance. “I’ve been doing half-marathons.”
EN cross country coach Mark Liepe said Pickering built himself up to be the boys No. 3 runner last fall. He started running in the 22-minute area for five kilometers in his sophomore season in cross country, and has steadily improved since then. He is now in the 18s.
“I’d like to beat my PR (personal record) of 5:23 in the mile this spring,” Pickering said.
Team bonding means a lot to Pickering. Building the teams at Defiance is what he hopes to be a part of.
There are only 12 men on the track and field roster and four men on the cross country roster at Defiance. Only three guys ran cross country postseason meets this past fall. The Yellow Jackets’ top harrier was freshman Alex Burney, an Angola High School graduate.
Trine was also on Pickering’s final list. He plans on double majoring in chemistry education and special education at Defiance and get his certification in American Sign Language.
