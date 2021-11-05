Seven people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• McCullough R. Baysden, 22, Lane 221 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, arrested on a warrant alleging felony sexual misconduct with a minor.
• Alex P. Beekman, 23, of the 4900 block of N. C.R. 450W, Angola, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Jack D. Loveless, 39, of the 6100 block of North Fingerling Road, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 120 at Van Guilder Road, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Manjunath Kiran Siddapura, 23, of the 00 block of Kenmore Avenue, Buffalo, New York, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 800W, on a charge of operating a vehicle without every obtaining a license.
• Saddie S. Smith, 22, of the 200 block of North Chestnut Street, Van Wert, Ohio, arrested in the 4900 block of North C.R. 450W, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Matthew A. Tawdul, 40, of Lane 103, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.
• Kyle L. Vaughn, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, arrested on U.S. 6 at Interstate 69, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
