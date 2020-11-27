NORTH POLE — The pandemic has caused a lot of changes throughout not just Northeast Indiana, but the world, and it has been no exception at the North Pole.
But that doesn’t mean Santa and Mrs. Claus aren’t still planning their annual visits to the area and to bring Christmas cheer for all. It just means they’ll be doing things a little bit differently this year.
“Just like everyone else, we at the North Pole are adhering to safe and healthy guidelines,” said Santa. “We, along with the Elves, are practicing good hygiene by washing our hands, using sanitizers, spacing ourselves in the toy shop and of course, wearing our masks.”
Both Santa and Mrs. Claus said they realize things will have to be different this year, but they want to still see everyone when they go to visit and do their part to help keep everyone safe.
Santa always has a plan, after all.
Year after year, Santa and Mrs. Claus said they look forward to the hugs and smiles from all the children they see.
Of course, this year those hugs will be missed, but both look forward to seeing the smiles at the events they have planned in the area, including one in downtown Angola tonight.
“Golly, we are really going to miss all those hugs,” Santa said.
More of the visits this year will be drive-by in nature, including tonight in Angola and on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Fremont, but Santa said he is excited nonetheless. They also hope to make it to some area coffee shops and maybe make a stop at Pokagon State Park.
“We really love downtown Angola, and you might just see us walking around the downtown,” he said. “Be sure to honk and wave when you see us!”
They will be seeing children at a distance this year, which means no whispering Christmas wishes into Santa’s ear, but Santa and Mrs. Claus said their mailbox is still available for letters and wishlists.
“We hope children will take time to write us letters with their wishes,” Santa said. “We are taking extra precautions to make sure gifts are wrapped properly and that the Elves are following the guidelines.”
Santa said he remembers seeing a lot of children year after year that now bring their own children to see him.
“We love riding on our special sleigh and seeing all the lights and sounds of the holidays and of course, lighting the tree downtown (Angola) with our special magic dust,” Santa said. “Oh yes, and the pictures. We have many treasured pictures in our album of all the special children in Angola.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus said it is important to remember that Christmas is about giving more than getting, so even though things have to be adjusted in 2020, it will still be fun to see all the smiling faces, virtual and distanced hugs and seeing how each child has grown from last year.
Some of the most special memories for Santa are those from children that don’t bring a long list for themselves, but rather with gifts they want for others in their family or for their friends.
“Some even tell us they have everything they need, and they just want their family to love each other and have fun together,” said Santa. “Christmas is about love!”
Children also now and then bring Santa and Mrs. Claus gifts they have made or special pictures they have drawn or colored. Those are some of the things Mrs. Claus always hangs onto in her special Christmas Treasure Box.
“Often during the year, she will open that box and reminisce about our Christmas visits and we wonder how the children are doing and if they are really being good,” he said. “It seems each year there are always families who have children who are not well or are dealing with some type of serious illness or injury, yet they always make the effort to come see us. We are always glad to see them from year to year and to get progress reports because we do remember those children, as well as all children, in our prayers at the North Pole.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus also don’t want children to forget the real reason for the season, the birth of Jesus long ago.
“So remember kids, Christmas is more about giving than getting,” Santa said.
The details are being finalized, but Santa and Mrs. Claus hope to have a special mailbox in both Angola and Fremont for children to drop off their letters if they can’t make it to an event to drive-by and see them in person.
“If you leave us your address, we will be sure to write you back,” he said.
This year has been different for everyone, said Santa, but he and Mrs. Claus will do their best to make Christmas special again this year.
“More than anything, we want all the children and their families to be healthy and safe this Christmas season,” said Santa. “That is our wish for you one and all.”
