Tennis
FHS falls at Westview
EMMA — The Fremont tennis team was swept by Westview in Thursday’s NECC dual, 5-0.
Westview 5, Fremont 0
Singles — 1. Davis d. Bock 6-0, 6-1; 2. Schwartz d. Miller 6-2, 6-0; 3. Hosteter d. Sherbondy 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — 1. Brandenberger-E. Hostetler d. Rutherford-Towns 6-3, 6-0; 2. Clark-B. Hostetler d. Verdin-Herschy 6-0, 6-0.
Hornets fall to Chargers
ANGOLA — The Angola tennis team fell 4-1 in a dual meet with West Noble on Thursday.
The Hornets are next up on Monday, hosting Fairfield.
College Tennis Trine men swept
SPRING ARBOR, Mich. — The Trine University men’s tennis team came up short against Spring Arbor University, falling 7-0 in the match.
The Thunder fall to 2-1 following the loss. They will take the courts again on Sunday when they travel to face Anderson University.
