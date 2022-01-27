PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garrett at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Huntington North, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Churubusco, 6 p.m.
East Noble at Norwell, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Woodlan, 6 p.m.
Lakeland Christian at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Westview at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Angola, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at West Noble, 7:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Churubusco, 7:30 p.m.
Garrett at Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY
Women, Aurora at Trine, 7 p.m.
Men, Trine at St. Norbert, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Men, Trine at Rockford (Ill.), 8 p.m.
