Two people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Samantha L. Janes, 32, of the 2400 block of South Wayne Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the 355 mile marker on Interstate 69 on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and operating while intoxicated.
• Milton K. Toliver, 23, of the 2600 block of Woodmount Drive, South Bend, arrested at the 138 mile marker of Interstate 80 on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.