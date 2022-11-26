Region’s Parkview Health hospitals achieve A grades
FORT WAYNE — Four Parkview Health hospitals have been awarded an “A” in the Leapfrog Group’s fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade.
An “A” grade was awarded to Parkview Regional Medical Center and affiliates, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital. This national distinction recognizes Parkview’s achievements in protecting patients from harm or error.
This marks the seventh consecutive “A” for Parkview Regional Medical Center and affiliates, and the third consecutive “A” for Parkview Huntington Hospital. Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview DeKalb Hospital improved their grades to “A” from the spring grading period.
Parkview Whitley Hospital received a B grade for the fall period after scoring its first-ever A last year.
Grades were not calculated for Parkview LaGrange Hospital or Parkview Wabash Hospital because the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade does not assess critical access hospitals due to limitations and exclusions in publicly available data.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.
“Parkview has developed a culture of safety directed toward achieving zero harm during the delivery of care,” said Dr. Jeff Boord, chief quality and safety officer, Parkview Health. “The Hospital Safety Grade reflects the consistent, high-quality care delivered in our hospitals. We are proud of our co-workers and providers for their world-class teamwork and dedication to safety.”
Honor Flight announces a Purple Heart flight
FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will add a fifth flight in 2023 celebrating veterans who have received a Purple Heart medal.
Recently selected as the 75th annual Penny Pitch recipient by WOWO radio, HFNEI has announced that the proceeds of this fundraiser will be dedicated to a flight in appreciation of this distinguished group of veterans.
Veterans who received the Purple Heart were wounded during their military service and for some, multiple times over. These veterans went above and beyond to defend and protect our country and our freedoms.
“We have four traditional Honor Flights planned for 2023; two in the spring and two in the fall for veterans on our ever growing waiting list,” said Honor Flight Northeast Indiana President Cathy Berkshire.
“This special funding, separate from our normal gifts and donations, will allow us to add this extra fifth flight for our Purple Heart veterans. This flight will not displace any deserving veterans currently on the waiting list nor use donations designated for regular trips,” she added.
Veterans who have received the Purple Heart who have not previously flown on an Honor Flight and have not signed up — regardless of when you served — are encouraged to visit the website, hfnei.org and apply today.
In the notes of the application, identify that you are a Purple Heart recipient and HFNEI will make contact for verification and add you to the list for the special flight. Honor Flight NEI will be taking the first 85 Purple Heart veterans that apply. If you are a veteran already on the waiting list and you are a Purple Heart recipient, please send an email to purpleheart@hfnei.org and they will update your application and add you to the list.
Commissioners receive draft buggy ordinance
AUBURN — After voting against a draft horse-drawn vehicle ordinance earlier this year, DeKalb County Commissioners are set to take the reins on a new draft ordinance.
During the commissioners’ meeting Monday, their attorney, Jim McCanna provided a draft ordinance, based on discussion and a recent public hearing last week.
The proposed ordinance calls for a $200 plate fee for horse-drawn vehicles. The funds generated by the sale of plates would be used to repair roads that are damaged by horse-drawn vehicles.
The commissioners still are investigating lighting requirements before including them in an ordinance and will have more information for their Monday meeting, when they plan to vote on the ordinance on first reading.
Those not in compliance would be assessed a $200 plate fee as well as an additional $200 fine, for a total of $400, the commissioners have proposed. There would be no discounts for multiple plates, they concurred.
When passed, the ordinance is expected to be effective at the beginning of next year. The plate fee would be annual, based on a calendar year and pro-rated monthly.
The ordinance would not levy a license fee on or require the registration of a horse-drawn vehicle owned by a non-resident of DeKalb County, even if such a vehicle is, from time to time, used or operated on DeKalb County roads, according to the draft.
Steel Dynamics Foundation pledges $3 million to Trine Fort Wayne campus
FORT WAYNE — Trine University has received another multi-million dollar pledge toward its Trine University Fort Wayne project.
The Steel Dynamics Foundation has pledged $3 million toward the facility, which was announced in June. With approximately 110,000 square feet of space, Trine University Fort Wayne will house programs in the university’s College of Health Professions.
“As a major employer, Steel Dynamics is keenly aware the role that quality health care options play in the attraction, satisfaction and retention of a talented team,” said Mark Millett, Chairman, President, and CEO of Steel Dynamics Inc. “Trine University Fort Wayne will play a key role in enhancing the health care infrastructure of this region, providing trained medical professionals who will enhance the quality of life for all families in northeast Indiana.”
“We continue to be grateful for the ongoing support of the Steel Dynamics Foundation for Trine University’s mission to help deserving students attain their career goals while developing the skills that will meet this region’s needs,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. “Trine University Fort Wayne will improve this area’s health care, economy and quality of life. We are thrilled and thankful that so many are supporting the vision for this worthy project.”
The Steel Dynamics gift is the latest of several major contributions toward the project, including a $3 million pledge from the Surack Family Foundation, a $5 million pledge from the James Foundation and a $2.5 million commitment from Trine alumnus and Board of Trustees member Larry Reiners and his wife Judy.
Northeastern Center announces new facility in Auburn
AUBURN — The Northeastern Center has announced it will open a new facility in Auburn.
The Community Health and Outreach Center (CHOC) will be located in the old Children First Center building, at 1752 Wesley Road, adjacent to the current Northeastern Center Auburn campus. The new CHOC building will serve not only DeKalb County but the surrounding communities as well. Nicole Johnson-Smith, who joined the Northeastern Center in 2016, was most recently the director of the Northeastern Center office in LaGrange and has been selected as the Community Outreach Director for the new facility.
The goal of the new facility is to help Northeastern Center be more versatile and available in serving the community. The CHOC has a designated space for the Northeastern Center Emergency Solutions team who are available 24/7 for mental health emergencies via 800-790-0118. This designated space will help make them more accessible to serve the community.
The new facility will also house a new Assertive Community Treatment Team that the Northeastern Center is building to work with high-needs/at-risk adults to help them maintain stability and function in the community. Northeastern Center is working to develop other services it would like to provide to the community and is excited to share those as they develop.
An open house is planned within the coming months to showcase the new building and answer questions surrounding plans for the new facility and the benefits it will provide to DeKalb County and surrounding areas.
Gas capacity limitations could be ongoing issue
ANGOLA — It is possible that gas capacity limitations are being faced by communities other than those in Steuben County.
In response to a set of questions posed to NIPSCO’s communications department, a statement provided by the company said it was possible that problems could exist elsewhere, beyond those in Steuben County.
“It is likely there are additional areas in NIPSCO’s gas service territory, the state and our country, where additional infrastructure investment would be required to serve a significant amount of increased gas load,” the statement said. “NIPSCO has an obligation to serve all areas within its service territory and works with prospective customers to assess the infrastructure and associated costs involved with serving them.”
As it stands, NIPSCO officials say they are committed to working with communities to solve their natural gas capacity issues. To expand, all players will have to have financial skin in the game, not just NIPSCO.
In testimony before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in 2020, Steuben County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Isaac Lee said the county had missed out on numerous projects from companies that wanted to locate or expand there but did not due to gas capacity.
In a meeting with community, business and NIPSCO leaders on Nov. 17, a handful of business owners or managers talked about expansion projects that were hampered or altered by natural gas capacity issues.
Carver Non-Woven Technologies, Fremont, underwent a major transformation of its plant in order to accommodate growth. The plant, which does about half of its work for the automotive industry and the other half for the recreational vehicle industry, converted parts of its plant to liquified propane for heating in order to free up natural gas to expand its business.
Carver President, Karl VanBecelaere said four of its customers, which take Carver’s product and finish out molded parts for vehicles and RVs, wanted to move the Fremont area in order to be closer to Carver.
“In order to make an investment, projects must ensure NIPSCO’s assets are going to be ‘used and useful’ at the time of completion. Economic development agencies around the state are routinely asked for project proposals. Sometimes those projects have a high likelihood of coming to fruition. Other times, those projects are being competitively bid on by cities around the state, region and nation and have a low likelihood of being secured,” NIPSCO’s statement said.
During the Nov. 17 meeting, Steuben County Councilman Dan Caruso asked, “Maybe a good last question would be the elephant in the room is why didn’t this conversation happen six years ago? Because we made NIPSCO well aware of the problem. All of our communities have been investing, immeasurable amount of resources, our EDC board, our counties our towns. Besides the lost revenues of time lost this very conversation, there is a bit of data that couldn’t have been had six years ago when we asked for this conversation.”
NIPSCO’s Erin Whitehead, vice president for major accounts, said information relayed to the company at the time resulted in a solution that neither NIPSCO nor the community could afford.
“We can figure out what that revenue is like back to us so we know our contribution. … We can’t fund it all, you guys can’t fund it all, so we need to figure out that realistic plan and then solve for it, and we’re committed to do that.”
