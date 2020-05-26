KENDALLVILLE — It was a strange end to their high school careers, but Ian Showe and Ben Jansen finished out their East Noble schooling at the top.
Showe, East Noble High School valedictorian, will be heading up to South Bend to attend the University of Notre Dame where he will study biochemistry.
Showe said that he got to where he is today through activities like student council, the support of his parents and his teachers, who gave him the tools to be successful.
“I’m excited that I can be honored for my hard work,” Showe said.
Even though he was named valedictorian, he said that a lot of other people could have been honored.
Showe said one of his favorite student organizations was the student council. In his senior year, he was named co-president, and he said it helped him develop his leadership style.
“Student council also allowed me to have great interactions either by creating a more positive school environment or doing service work,” Showe said.
Showe said that his involvement in Champions Together, a collaboration between the Indiana High School Athletic Association and Special Olympics Indiana that, lets athletes from both groups compete together.
Sports were also a big part of Showe’s high school, from the soccer field to the pool, and he said sports helped his mental attitude.
Schedule conflicts are common when you are involved in multiple organizations. Showe said his biggest regret was not being able to be at one event because of another.
Becoming valedictorian has been a goal since Showe was a freshman. He always loved competition and said that the desire was always there.
“I remember my first day of high school looking at the academic hall of fame and thinking ‘I will be there,’” Showe said.
Showe said that to become valedictorian, you need to have the initiative to create goals and not stop when it gets rough.
“There is always a way around the dead-end to reach your goal,” Showe said, “one might just need to look outside the box.”
He said throughout his high school career his mentality and drive for competition helped push him to continuously work hard to become valedictorian.
As for East Noble High School’s Ben Jansen, the class of 2020 salutatorian, he will be going to Wabash College where he will study biology on a medical track and then hopefully go on to medical school — the latest in the big Jansen family to pursue a health care track.
“No matter how smart you are, you can put yourself in a good position to achieve whatever you want,” Jansen said.
Jansen said he worked hard on every assignment in every class to put him in a good position. He said he wanted to leave a mark on his school so that his future family is proud.
He said a big part of being successful is putting in the hard work and building relationships, whether it’s with your teachers or your peers.
“Sometimes you need to take a few more steps when preparing and that really teaches you that it’s not all easy and you actually have to put work in,” Jansen said
Being involved in organizations like PULSE, student council and Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council have helped Jansen throughout high school.
During his freshman and sophomore year, Jansen worked hard and took the challenging classes, then when junior year came around, he realized that he could be in the running. Before he went into high school, Jansen’s goal was to maintain a good enough grade point average to get into college, but when he realized that it was easy for him to get good grades, he went above and beyond.
“I’m really happy with all that I’ve achieved,” Jansen said, “ I think it’s a good representation of myself and my family as well.”
