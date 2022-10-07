Prep Boys Tennis Isaiah Hostetler wins sectional
DUNLAP — Westview senior Isaiah Hostetler won the Concord Singles Sectional title Thursday evening.
Hostetler rallied from losing the first set to defeat Fairfield’s Garrett Stoltzfus 2-6, 6-2, 7-6.
Hostetler will play in the singles regional tournament in LaPorte next Saturday.
Prep Girls Soccer AHS to play for sectional title
NAPPANEE — Angola defeated Lakeland 2-0 in the second semifinal of the Class 2A NorthWood Sectional Thursday night at Wellfield Park.
Sophomores Karleigh Gillen and Addison Sallows scored for the Hornets (9-8). Jacque Miller and Maleah Sears shared the shutout in goal.
Angola will play the host Panthers (13-3-2) in the sectional final today at 2 p.m. The Lakers ended their season at 6-9-1.
College Cross Country Steury honored by ACC
SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame freshman Izaiah Steury of Pleasant Lake was named Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Week for last weekend’s efforts.
Steury, a 2022 Angola High School graduate, placed 14th in the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational on Sept. 30 in a 5-mile time of 23 minutes, 38.8 seconds. He helped the Fighting Irish win the men’s blue 5-mile race.
College Basketball DeKalb graduate Brown makes Preseason All-Big Ten team
ROSEMONT, Ill. — University of Michigan fifth-year senior guard and DeKalb High School graduate Leigha Brown was recently named to the 10-person Preseason All-Big Ten team by the coaches and the media.
The Big Ten Conference announced the team on Wednesday.
Brown earned All-Big Ten second team honors last season, and also made the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-Region team. She was also honored for her efforts in the classroom last season, making the College Sports Information Directors of America All-District team and earning Academic All-Big Ten honors.
Brown appeared in 24 games last season and started 15 times while battling injury. She averaged 14 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in 26.5 minutes per contest. She scored in double figures in 20 games, and scored a season-best 25 points in the Wolverines’ first-ever win over a top five nationally ranked team as they beat Baylor 74-68 in overtime at the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on Dec. 19, 2021, in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Michigan was picked to finish fifth in the Big Ten Coaches poll. Brown and the Wolverines will open their season at home on Nov. 9 against Delaware State.
Prep Volleyball Churubusco outlasts Fairfield
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco clinched sole possession of second place in the Northeast Corner Conference by defeating Fairfield in five sets Thursday night. The scores were 23-25, 25-21, 25-16, 16-25, 15-7.
It was the Eagles’ first win in varsity volleyball over the Falcons since 2011.
Churubusco is 20-7, 9-1 in the NECC. Fairfield is 21-8, 8-2.
Lakers sweep Lakewood Park
LAGRANGE — Lakeland beat Lakewood Park 25-21, 25-10, 25-17 in a non-league match Thursday night.
Faith Riehl had 11 kills, five digs and three aces for the Lakers. Peyton Hartsough had 18 digs, six kills and an ace. Justice Haston had 26 assists, six digs and an ace. Adelyn Dininny had 16 digs and three aces, and Cara Schackow chipped in with three blocks. Clara Rasler was 14-of-15 serving with three aces.
Fremont tops Blazers
BUTLER — Fremont swept Eastside in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday, 25-20, 25-23, 25-11.
Milania Miller had 13 kills, four digs, two blocks and two aces for the Eagles (9-15, 4-6 NECC).
Claire Foulk had 18 assists and four aces for Fremont. Chloe Hilvers and Andrea Barry each had 11 digs, and Paige Baker added six kills and three blocks.
Heights bests Chargers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights ended its regular season with a sweep of Northeast Corner Conference rival West Noble Thursday. The scores were 25-23, 25-15, 25-18.
The Panthers are 14-12 overall, 6-4 in the NECC.
Molly Jones had 12 kills and two blocks for the Chargers (9-17, 4-6). Jada Nelson had 18 digs, Miah Hilbish had 16 assists, and Tori Gomez had five aces.
Heights won the junior varsity match in three sets. Ariana Eicher had 11 digs and five kills for West Noble. Maya Ortiz had 14 digs, and Chloe Sprague had 12 assists.
Knights, Barons lose
DeKalb and East Noble suffered home losses to Northeast 8 Conference rivals Thursday. The Barons (11-14, 2-5 NE8) were swept by Leo, and the Knights (6-21, 0-7) lost to New Haven 25-20, 25-15, 25-23.
At the Big Blue Pit in Kendallville, Abby Weikel had 32 assists and three aces for the Bulldogs. Katerina Koepke had 14 kills and four blocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.