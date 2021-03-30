BUTLER — Like their fellow Blazers in other spring sports, the 2020 track season ended before a single meet ever began.
Trisha Hill was entering her first year as head coach of the boys and girls teams, and practices were in full swing when COVID-19 brought everything to a screeching halt.
The lost season will forever present “What if?” “If we just could have …” and “Why couldn’t we …?” questions that can never be answered.
What the lost season reinforced is to take advantage of opportunities when they are present because they might not be there tomorrow.
Fortunately, the calendar has turned, spring sports are back in 2021, and Hill wants to be more than a track coach.
“As a coach, my main goal isn’t to coach a track and field athlete or team,” she said. “My goal is to make a positive impact on each and every one of my athletes, giving them something to reflect back on later in life.
“Whether it be my constant lectures on eating healthy food, sleeping eight hours a night or teaching them that kindness is the key to living a happy life, I want to make a positive impact on their lives.”
A 1995 Eastside graduate, Hill was an assistant to former coach Kagan Gentry during the 2019 season.
Ten years ago, Hill began competing in ultra-marathons, as well as adventure racing, which is a four-person endurance contest that encompasses multiple disciplines. In addition to being a member of the U.S. Adventure Racing Association, Hill is a registered Level 1 U.S.A. Track and Field coach, and is completing her Level 2 certification.
Hill has 40 athletes between the boys and girls teams. There are nine seniors, eight juniors, nine sophomores and 14 freshmen.
There are eight returning letter-winners on the boys’ team and two on the girls’ team: Nicolas Blair, Bobby Davis, Brittney Geiger, Molly Holman, Konner Lower, Jiye Parr, Jared Seiler, David Slone, David Watson and Jared Seiler.
Davis will run sprints while Blair and Slone compete in the 400-meter dash. Davis and Slone are also slated to compete in the long jump. Blair will also run the 800.
In 2019, Blair, Davis and Slone comprised three-fourths of Eastside’s 4x100-meter relay team that finished fourth at the NECC meet.
Blair placed in four events that year, adding a fourth-place finish as a member of the 4x800-meter relay team and a sixth-place finish as a member of the 4x400-meter relay team. He also finished seventh in the 400-meter dash.
Hill describes Blair, a senior, as “an athlete that is driven by intrinsic motivation and enjoys the opportunity to explore his potential in track. He puts forth a large amount of effort to actualize his potential.”
Slone, also a senior, “is one of our most supportive athletes on the team,” Hill said. “Whether in training or in a meet, David is positive toward his teammates and continually motivates everyone.”
Senior Konner Lower will contribute in distance events. He is a two-time regional qualifier in cross country and was part of the 4x800 relay team that placed fourth in the 2019 NECC track meet.
Geiger and Pfefferkorn, both juniors, will be leaders on the girls’ side.
Hill described Geiger as a “passionate athlete that puts forth large amounts of effort to improve in her events.” Geiger is slated to run both hurdle events and high jump. As a freshman in 2019, Geiger tied for sixth in the high jump at the NECC meet.
Pfefferkorn will lead the team’s sprint contingent, joined by Aly Baker, Audrey Diehl, Allison Hoffelder, Joanie Kimpel and Lydia Sullivan. Sullivan will also do long jump and the 400.
Pfefferkorn and Kimpel will also pole vault. Baker, Diehl and Hoffelder will high jump. Baker will also do hurdles.
Destiny Bonecutter, Kennedy Helbert, Grace Rotz and Morgyn Willibey are slated to run distance events.
Throwers include Molly Holman, Hailey Mack, Eleanor Neumann and Erin Snyder.
“Molly is a positive force on our team, and always puts forth effort in helping our younger throwers improve,” Hill said. “Erin is always ready to work hard. We are looking forward to seeing her progressively improve each meet in the throw events.”
Boys sprinters include Parr, Watson, Binyam Biddle, Cody Collins, Bobby Davis, Xavier Davis and Marcus Diaz. Diaz will also run hurdles and do high jump.
Collins, Johnny Eck, Xavier Davis and Jadin Seiler will compete in pole vault. David Burns will do long jump.
Carson Days and Chandler Dangler will compete in the 400. Bradon Greutman, Seth Firestine and Brock Seiler will run distance.
Boys throwers include Logan Capp, Joey Eck, Matt Jacobs, Sam Neumann, Dane Sebert and Garrett Thompson.
Goals for her program, Hill said, are to build a team that views track and field as a team sport rather than an individual sport and values good sportsmanship.
She wants to set goals for each athlete and teach them to become competitive against themselves so they are driving to wanting more.
Hill will coach middle and distance runners. Erika Brock and Casey Moughler will work with sprinters. Jon Hollabaugh, Brian Kessler and Todd Moughler will work with athletes in hurdles and jumps. Brock will also work with hurdlers. Tony Smith will coach pole vault. Lucas Chapman will work with throwers.
Eastside’s first meet is at Woodlan Wednesday.
Home meets are April 13 with Hamilton and Fremont, April 20 against Lakewood Park and May 4 against Garrett.
The NECC girls meet is May 12 at Churubusco, with the boys NECC meet May 14 at Angola.
