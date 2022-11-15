HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University senior free safety Keysean Amsion was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Defensive Most Valuable Player on Tuesday.
The All-MIAA Football teams were unveiled on Tuesday. Amison was one of six Thunder players to make All-MIAA First Team.
Amison made 98 total tackles this season, including 53 solo tackles, and tied for the MIAA lead in forced fumbles with two. In six conference games, he made 70 total tackles, including 38 assists. The Sandusky, Ohio, native, had college career-high 19 tackles against Hope on Nov. 5.
Amison and Trine senior linebacker Kyle Naif were both picked as All-MIAA First Team defenders for their third straight seasons. In eight games, Naif had 35 total tackles, including 24 assists and 1.5 sacks.
Also making the All-MIAA First Team from the Thunder were senior wide receiver Kale Lawson, senior offensive tackle Jackson Linback, junior defensive end Jamon Gibson and senior return specialist Jake Gladieux.
Linback anchored the Trine offensive line. Lawson had 45 receptions for 728 yards and four touchdowns. Gibson led the MIAA with 10.5 sacks, forced a fumble and had 50 total tackles, including 26 solos and 19.5 tackles for loss.
Gladieux averaged an MIAA-leading 25.8 yards per kickoff return in 13 attempts with a long kickoff return of 65 yards. He also returned a punt 28 yards.
Senior defensive back Angel Sanchez and junior defensive lineman Jacob Jackson represented Trine on the All-MIAA Second Team.
Sanchez had 40 total tackles, including 23 solos and two for loss, broke up four passes and recovered a fumble. Jackson had 47 tackles, including 24 solos, seven for loss and five sacks, and forced a fumble.
Albion players received the other major MIAA awards. Senior receiver Mark Tocco was named the conference’s Offensive Most Valuable Player, and senior outside linebacker De’Ondric Sanders received the Pete Schmidt Memorial Scholar-Athlete Award.
2022 All-Mich. Intercollegiate Athletic Assoc. Football Teams
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Carter St. John, Alma
Running Back: Eddie Williams, Alma
Wide Receivers: Jalen Broussard, Olivet; Kale Lawson, Trine; TJ McKenzie, Hope; Mark Tocco, Albion
Tight End: Cole Thomas, Alma
Offensive Line: Christopher Beck, Olivet; Alexander Dean, Alma; Jackson Linback, Trine; Jarron Masuga, Albion; Scott Roskopp, Albion.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Nick Fannon, Albion; DeAndre (Jennings) Ford, Adrian; Jamon Gibson, Trine; Ricky Williamson, Olivet
Linebackers: Jeremiah Major, Albion; Kyle Minder, Adrian; Kyle Naif, Trine; Odin Soffredine, Alma
Defensive Backs: Keysean Amison, Trine; Stephen Douglas, Albion; Austin Flowers, Alma; Ricky Pearson, Albion
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Dylan Hillger, Hope
Punter: Carter Nofziger, Hope
Return Specialist: Jake Gladieux, Trine
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Jack Bush, Albion
Wide Receiver: Nathan Goralski, Alma; Terrell Harris, Hope; Keontae Townsend, Adrian; Bubba Wilson, Kalamazoo
Tight End: Tyler Poirier, Adrian
Offensive Line: Dylan Clem, Hope; Cole Harger, Hope; Luke Marsh, Hope; Zackery Post, Alma; Jonathan Sasiela, Adrian; Reese Townsend, Alma
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Jalen Dunwoody, Alma; Jacob Jackson, Trine; Duwayne Legette, Albion; Hunter Sanderson, Alma
Linebackers: Elijah Jackson, Alma; Casmer Johnson, Albion; Mohamed Kamara, Hope; Conner Smith, Albion
Defensive Backs: Jimerie Cannon, Adrian; Jack Kretzschmar, Alma; Brandon Kwiatkowski, Adrian; Angel Sanchez, Trine
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Joshua Hernandez, Alma
Punter: Hunter Williams, Albion
Return Specialist: Deonte Higgins, Olivet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.