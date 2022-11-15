HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University senior free safety Keysean Amsion was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Defensive Most Valuable Player on Tuesday.

The All-MIAA Football teams were unveiled on Tuesday. Amison was one of six Thunder players to make All-MIAA First Team.

Amison made 98 total tackles this season, including 53 solo tackles, and tied for the MIAA lead in forced fumbles with two. In six conference games, he made 70 total tackles, including 38 assists. The Sandusky, Ohio, native, had college career-high 19 tackles against Hope on Nov. 5.

Amison and Trine senior linebacker Kyle Naif were both picked as All-MIAA First Team defenders for their third straight seasons. In eight games, Naif had 35 total tackles, including 24 assists and 1.5 sacks.

Also making the All-MIAA First Team from the Thunder were senior wide receiver Kale Lawson, senior offensive tackle Jackson Linback, junior defensive end Jamon Gibson and senior return specialist Jake Gladieux.

Linback anchored the Trine offensive line. Lawson had 45 receptions for 728 yards and four touchdowns. Gibson led the MIAA with 10.5 sacks, forced a fumble and had 50 total tackles, including 26 solos and 19.5 tackles for loss.

Gladieux averaged an MIAA-leading 25.8 yards per kickoff return in 13 attempts with a long kickoff return of 65 yards. He also returned a punt 28 yards.

Senior defensive back Angel Sanchez and junior defensive lineman Jacob Jackson represented Trine on the All-MIAA Second Team.

Sanchez had 40 total tackles, including 23 solos and two for loss, broke up four passes and recovered a fumble. Jackson had 47 tackles, including 24 solos, seven for loss and five sacks, and forced a fumble.

Albion players received the other major MIAA awards. Senior receiver Mark Tocco was named the conference’s Offensive Most Valuable Player, and senior outside linebacker De’Ondric Sanders received the Pete Schmidt Memorial Scholar-Athlete Award.

2022 All-Mich. Intercollegiate Athletic Assoc. Football Teams

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Carter St. John, Alma

Running Back: Eddie Williams, Alma

Wide Receivers: Jalen Broussard, Olivet; Kale Lawson, Trine; TJ McKenzie, Hope; Mark Tocco, Albion

Tight End: Cole Thomas, Alma

Offensive Line: Christopher Beck, Olivet; Alexander Dean, Alma; Jackson Linback, Trine; Jarron Masuga, Albion; Scott Roskopp, Albion.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line: Nick Fannon, Albion; DeAndre (Jennings) Ford, Adrian; Jamon Gibson, Trine; Ricky Williamson, Olivet

Linebackers: Jeremiah Major, Albion; Kyle Minder, Adrian; Kyle Naif, Trine; Odin Soffredine, Alma

Defensive Backs: Keysean Amison, Trine; Stephen Douglas, Albion; Austin Flowers, Alma; Ricky Pearson, Albion

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Dylan Hillger, Hope

Punter: Carter Nofziger, Hope

Return Specialist: Jake Gladieux, Trine

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Jack Bush, Albion

Wide Receiver: Nathan Goralski, Alma; Terrell Harris, Hope; Keontae Townsend, Adrian; Bubba Wilson, Kalamazoo

Tight End: Tyler Poirier, Adrian

Offensive Line: Dylan Clem, Hope; Cole Harger, Hope; Luke Marsh, Hope; Zackery Post, Alma; Jonathan Sasiela, Adrian; Reese Townsend, Alma

DEFENSE

Defensive Line: Jalen Dunwoody, Alma; Jacob Jackson, Trine; Duwayne Legette, Albion; Hunter Sanderson, Alma

Linebackers: Elijah Jackson, Alma; Casmer Johnson, Albion; Mohamed Kamara, Hope; Conner Smith, Albion

Defensive Backs: Jimerie Cannon, Adrian; Jack Kretzschmar, Alma; Brandon Kwiatkowski, Adrian; Angel Sanchez, Trine

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Joshua Hernandez, Alma

Punter: Hunter Williams, Albion

Return Specialist: Deonte Higgins, Olivet

