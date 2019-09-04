September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.
The National Cancer Institute estimated that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. would be diagnosed with cancer last year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.
Cancer and cancer treatments can put patients at risk for low red blood cell and platelet counts. Some types of chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, lowering the production of red blood cells and platelets. Cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma attack the bone marrow as well. Blood and platelet transfusions can enable patients to receive critical treatments needed to fight and survive cancer.
Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood drives are also essential in helping ensure blood is available for patients this winter. To learn more and sign up to host a blood drive, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 4-15:
Allen County
Arcola
- Sept. 11: 3-7 p.m., Arcola Fire Department, 11329 Railroad St.
Fort Wayne
- Sept. 4: 12:15-7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road
- Sept. 5: 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107
- Sept. 5: 11:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road
- Sept. 6: 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107
- Sept. 6: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road
- Sept. 7: 7 a.m.-noon: Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3425 Crescent Ave.
- Sept. 7: 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107
- Sept. 7: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road
- Sept. 8: 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107
- Sept. 8: 7:15 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road
- Sept. 8: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave.
- Sept. 9: 12:15-7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road
- Sept. 9: 1-7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107
- Sept. 10: 12:15-7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road
- Sept. 10: 1-7 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107
- Sept. 11: 12:15-7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road
- Sept.12: 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107
- Sept. 12: 11:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road
- Sept. 12: 12:30-6 p.m., University of St. Francis Hutzell Athletic Center, 2701 Spring St. (Leesburg Road)
- Sept. 13: 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107
- Sept. 13: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road
- Sept. 14: 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107
- Set. 14: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road
- Sept. 14: 8 a.m.-noon, Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road
- Sept. 15: 7 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107
- Sept. 15: 7:15 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E. California Road
- Sept 15: Noon-5 p.m., SouthWest Lutheran Church, 5120 Homestead Road
Grabill
- Sept. 9: 2-8 p.m., Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St.
Whitley County
Columbia City
- Sept. 8: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 S. Line St.
South Whitley
- Sept. 4: 12:30-6:30 p.m., South Whitley United Methodist Church, 6685 W. S.R. 14
How to donate blood
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
