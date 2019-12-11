Chargers lose
to RedHawks
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to a solid Goshen team 30-20 on Tuesday night.
Brynn Shoup-Hill led the RedHawks (9-2) with 15 points.
Lilly Mast had 11 points and Nichelle Phares scored four for the Chargers (4-5).
West Noble lost the junior varsity contest 25-21. Madison Yates had 11 points and Olivia Yates scored five for the Chargers.
West Noble won the C-team game 28-21. Emily Mawhorter paced the Chargers with seven points. Tara Gross and Sara Gross each had six points.
Charger boys edge CN in 7th grade action
LIGONIER — West Noble Middle School’s seventh-grade boys basketball team defeated Central Noble 26-24 Tuesday.
The Chargers had 10 points from Drew Burns, nine from Jordan Eash and six points from Noah Eash.
Redick Zolman had 15 points to lead the Cougars.
Charger seventh grade boys edge Lakeland
West Noble Middle School’s seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Lakeland 29-26 on Dec. 5.
Joirdan Eash and Noah Eash each had eight points to lead the Chargers. Drew Burns had seven points, Teegan Clouse scored four and Alex Berrocales had two points.
West Noble 41, Westview 38, OT
In Emma, the Chargers picked up a Northeast Corner Conference win over the Warriors on Dec. 5.
West Noble (4-4, 1-2 NECC) led 30-16 after the third quarter. Westview (1-8, 0-2) outscored the Chargers 14-0 in the fourth. The visitors went 7-of-8 in the final minute of overtime to hang on for the win.
Lilly Mast had 13 points to lead a balanced West Noble scoring effort. Jazmyn Smith added seven points.
Gloria Miller had a game-high 19 points for Westview. Alexys Antal, Hallie Mast and Kate Welsh had five points apiece.
Schermerhorn, Purdue advance in volleyball tourney
WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue earned a No. 16 seed and the right to host the NCAA Tournament first and second round matches on Belin Court for the first time since 2011.
Former West Noble grad Maddie Schermerhorn and the Boilermakers beat Wright State and ranked Marquette to win its local bracket. Purdue now has a tall-order matchup against No. 1-ranked Baylor on Friday in the regional.
In her freshman season, Schermerhorn played in 86 sets over 26 matches and compiled 73 digs and 13 assists in the regular season. She has cleanly received 262 serves in 272 attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.