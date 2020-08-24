ALBION — A former funeral director who was convicted of embezzling funds from funeral trusts is back in jail.
Despite not receiving any prison time during his sentencing in March 2019, John Brazzell was in the Noble County Jail and may be there a while after failing to pay any of the restitution he was ordered to pay as a term of his probation and then failing to appear at a violation hearing.
On Monday, Brazzell appeared from the jail via video conference after being picked up on a warrant Saturday to answer the allegations and Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer set an escrow bond for the entire amount Brazzell owes — $37,175 — while the violation case continues.
Brazzell embezzled funds that were intended for placement in trusts for future funeral services and intentionally concealed evidence by failing to create business records.
Josh Harper, owner of Harper Funeral Homes, purchased Brazzell Funeral Homes Inc. locations in Avilla and Albion in August 2015. As part of the purchase agreement, Harper was required to honor any prepaid funeral arrangements that had been previously contracted with clients. Brazzell reportedly provided Harper with documentation of all outstanding trust agreements that Harper would be responsible to honor at a later date, court documents state.
In October 2015, Harper reportedly provided funeral services for a family who told him the deceased family member was a beneficiary of a trust previously negotiated with Brazzell. He was shown the customer’s copy of the trust agreement that had been signed by Brazzell, who was the sole person in charge of writing trusts, according to court documents.
Harper was unable to locate any documentation confirming a trust and found that no funds had been deposited into any corresponding account, according to court documents.
Investigators found four unfunded trusts had been presented to Harper and one where services had yet to be provided. In each of the five instances, it was discovered that the checks had been cashed, but no trust accounts ever were established on behalf of the beneficiaries.
In March 2019, Brazzell was sentenced to four years probation and ordered to pay restitution of $34,175 plus fines and costs. At that time — more than a year after charges were filed — Kramer had noted at sentencing that he was perturbed Brazzell hadn’t paid a single cent toward the restitution amount.
That trend continued for six months, until September 2019, at which point Noble County Probation filed a violation in the case.
The probation violation was continued once until a fact-finding hearing was set for March 9 this year, a hearing which Brazzell failed to appear at. A warrant was issued for his arrest with no bond, a warrant that was served this past weekend.
In a court hearing Monday, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred noted that still, to date, $0 have been paid.
“We’ve already been well down that path,” Mildred said in argument against releasing Brazzell from the jail. “No money in restitution has been paid since sentencing.”
Mildred argued for at least a $10,000 three-way bond to hold Brazzell.
Brazzell asked to be released so he could return to work, stating he just wanted the case to be over.
“It would have been over if you showed up for the hearing,” Kramer said of the now nearly three-year-old case, before ordering the bond for the full restitution amount.
