LIGONIER — Westview’s boys and West Noble’s girls won their respective Junior Northeast Corner Conference Cross Country Meets on Wednesday on the West Noble School Corporation campus.
The Warrior boys won their eighth straight conference title. They had 16 points and seven runners place in the top eight, led by race winner Darin Bontrager in 10 minutes, 33.41 seconds. Bontrager is the seventh straight Westview boy to win an individual conference title.
Westview’s Keith Yoder was second in 10:39.59. The outsider to break into the lead Warrior pack was Garrett’s Luke Coffman in 11:02.84.
Angola was second with 86 points, followed by the Locomotives in third with 111. Ollie Koch led the Yellow Jackets in ninth place in 11:15.64.
Garrett had a second harrier in the top 10 in Gavin Weller, who finished 10th in 11:18.31.
In the girls’ meet, West Noble eked past the Warriors, 30-32, for the conference title.
Westview’s top four girls finished in the top eight, led by race winner Anita Swartzentruber in 11:57.49. That include three runners in the top five.
West Noble had its top four girls in the top seven, led by race runner-up Trinity Parson in 12:06.13. Give credit to Charger No. 5 finisher Isabel Olvera. She finished 12th overall in 13:05.12 and outran Westview’s fifth runner to put West Noble at the top.
Churubusco’s Astoria Smith was ninth in 12:37.22, and Angola’s Jordan Davenport was 10th in 12:54.81. Garrett’s Addison Ebert placed 11th in 13:02.2.
The junior varsity race winners were both from Westview. Leigha Schrock was first in the girls’ race in 13:54.46, and Braidon Schwartz paced the boys in 11:23.5.
Warriors took the top 12 place in the boys’ JV race. Then Angola’s Trey Hinman was 13th in 13:19.48.
Yellow Jacket Taylor Shelburne was second in the JV girls race in 14:18.6.
2019 Junior Northeast Corner Conference Cross Country Meet at West Noble Schools, Ligonier
Girls Team Scores
1. West Noble 30, 2. Westview 32, 3. Angola 73, 4. Churubusco 121, 5. Prairie Heights 158, 6. Fairfield 167, 7. Garrett 170, 8. Lakeland 187. Incomplete teams: Central Noble, Fremont, Hamilton.
Girls Individual Results
1. Swartzentruber (WV) 11:57.49, 2. Tr. Parson (WN) 12:06.13, 3. L. Martin (WN) 12:15.73, 4. Ly. Miller (WV) 12:18.07, 5. Owsley (WV) 12:23.46, 6. Bish (WN) 12:23.7, 7. Klages (WN) 12:31.52, 8. Rainsberger (WV) 12:36.43, 9. A. Smith (CH) 12:37.22, 10. Davenport (A) 12:54.81, 11. Ebert (G) 13:02.2, 12. Olvera (WN) 13:05.12, 13. A. Spohr (CN) 13:14.39, 14. Sanders (A) 13:17.07, 15. K. Mast (WV) 13:18.59, 16. S. Meyers (FR) 13:20.26, 17. Shrewsburg (FR) 13:21.65, 18. Budak (A) 13:27.7, 19. Myer (A) 13:27.83, 20. Wiggs (CH) 13:29.84, 21. Hilbish (WN) 13:30.08, 22. Schiek (H) 13:32.17, 23. Henney (A) 13:37.31, 24. Chordas (WN) 13:37.75, 25. Ken. Schrock (FF) 13:49.6, 26. McNamara (LL) 13:55.47, 27. B. Glasgo (PH) 13:56.44, 28. Prosser (H)13:57.74, 29. C. Lewis (PH) 13:59.03, 30. VanKoevering (LL) 13:59.2, 31. Sajdak (CH) 14:03.47, 32. Whittern (WV) 14:09.32, 33. A. Jackson (A) 14:10.18, 34. Fernandez (PH) 14:11.55, 35. J. DeBolt (CH) 14:13.88, 36. Bechtel (FF) 14:14.85, 37. A. Gochenour (FR) 14:25.62, 38. Sears (A) 14:27.23, 39. Hopf (CN) 14:28.37, 40. K. Kuhn (FF) 14:31.86, 41. Hedges (G) 14:34.33, 42. Wilkinson (LL) 14:37.22, 43. Warrener (WV) 14:47.88, 44. Bri. Hostetler (PH) 15:11.01, 45. Mak. Malcolm (G) 15:13.47, 46. Tiffany (CH) 15:24.74, 47. McCauley (FF) 15:26, 48. Rinker (CH) 15:26.57, 49. Moreland (FF) 15:31.21, 50. Gilbert (G) 15:35.37, 51. Stickler (G) 15:40.9, 52. Wiley (PH) 15:44.1, 53. M. Martin (G) 15:45.49, 54. Ketchum (PH) 15:54.09, 55. A. Liechty (G) 16:16.97, 56. Cunningham (FF) 17:12.49, 57. Long (FF) 17:17.27, 58. CJ Myers (PH) 17:59.14, 59. L. Blankenship (LL) 18:56.22, 60. Drake (LL) 19:20.74, 61. L. Skinner (WN) 21:14.68, 62. A. Helmuth (LL) 24:37.8.
Boys Team Scores
1. Westview 16, 2. Angola 86, 3. Garrett 111, 4. Prairie Heights 120, 5. Fairfield 130, 6. West Noble 134, 7. Lakeland 171, 8. Fremont 205, 9. Eastside 220. Incomplete teams: Churubusco, Central Noble, Hamilton.
Boys Individual Results
1. D. Bontrager (WV) 10:33.41, 2. Ke. Yoder (WV) 10:39.59, 3. N. Bontrager (WV) 10:56.52, 4. Au. Miller (WV) 10:59.84, 5. Coffman (G) 11:02.84, 6. B. Schwartz (WV) 11:03.43, 7. Lambright (WV) 11:14.66, 8. Lyle Miller (WV) 11:15.19, 9. Koch (A) 11:15.64, 10. Weller (G) 11:18.31, 11. E. Rodriguez (WN) 11:29.9, 12. Luke Mast (FF) 11:38.55, 13. Stockamp (A) 11:40.9, 14. Yarnelle (A) 11:52.97, 15. Maynard (WN) 11:55.57, 16. B. Foulk (FR) 11:56.08, 17. Cearbuagh (PH) 11:58.38, 18. Jaeger (LL) 12:04.59, 19. Rumfelt (FF) 12:11.43, 20. Hinkley (A) 12:17.07, 21. Mal. Malcolm (G) 12:22.76, 22. Wagler (PH) 12:24.54, 23. E. Palmer (CH) 12:25.82, 24. Tuttle (LL) 12:26.28, 25. Shaefer (PH) 12:28.47, 26. Dev. Smith 12:28.8, 27. Deveau (PH) 12:31.36, 28. H. Bontrager (FF) 12:40.91, 29. Diaz (ES) 12:43.5, 30. C. Miller (FF) 12:50.77, 31. Tynan (A) 12:50.8, 32. Lane Yoder (PH) 12:50.82, 33. Hurraw (H) 12:56.81, 34. Strong (ES) 13:02.88, 35. Bieberich (WN) 13:06.55, 36. Orn (A) 13:10.99, 37. Caswell (A) 13:15.82, 38. M. Lowe (WN) 13:18.45, 39. Lake (CN) 13:20.45, 40. Chapman (G) 13:21.51, 41. Bowser (G) 13:29.34, 42. Hofmeister (WN) 13:32.95, 43. N. Blankenship (LL) 13:33.86, 44. Caulk (CH) 13:34.16, 45. Keene (WN) 13:34.67, 46. Mullen (LL) 13:35.49, 47. Br. Geiger (FF) 13:40.03, 48. Noland (CH) 13:51.63, 49. Bartlett (WN) 13:52.22, 50. Fuentes (G) 13:54.42, 51. Klumpp (PH) 14:02.65, 52. W. Herschberger (FF) 14:15.6, 53. T. Drake (LL) 14:21.99, 54. T. Price (FR) 14:30.3, 55. Brant Garber (FF) 14:37.68, 56. Lickey (CH) 14:42.03, 57. Rosswurm (ES) 14:46.73, 58. Spaw (H) 14:59.37, 59. Demske (G) 15:18.21, 60. Willibey (ES) 15:35.98, 61. A. Rathburn (PH) 15:51.74, 62. T. Helmuth (LL) 16:07.58, 63. D. May (CN) 16:25.1, 64. B. Wilson (ES) 16:53.42, 65. J. Fisher (FR) 17:35.99, 66. S. Gard (CN) 18:18.75, 67. M. Fisher (FR) 26:17.68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.