MONDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
DeKalb at Bishop Dwenger (Coyote Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Leo at East Noble (Bridgewater), 4:30 p.m.
Angola, Lakeland at West Noble (Maxwelton), 5 p.m.
Northrop at Fremont (Lake James), 5 p.m.
TUESDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Garrett at Norwell, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeland and Northridge at Fairfield (Meadow Valley), 4:30 p.m.
New Haven at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
