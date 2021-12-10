PREP BASKETBALL

Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.

East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.

Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.

Girls and Boys, Bethany Christian at Lakeland, Lakeland Sports Network on YouTube, 5:50 p.m. (Boys’ game also on WTHD-FM 105.5, 7:15 p.m.)

Boys, Fremont at DeKalb, Auburn Essential Services, Your Community Network online, 7:15 p.m.

Boys, Prairie Heights at Eastside, WLKI-FM 100.3, 7:15 p.m.

Boys, Northridge at Angola, Hometown Media on Facebook, 7:30 p.m.

Girls, Norwell at Garrett, wawk.com, 7:30 p.m.

Boys, Norm Stewart Classic: Link Academy (Mo.) vs. Southern California Academy (Calif.), Columbia, Mo., midnight, (Sunday)

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City, NBCSN, 7:25 a.m.

Serie A: Salernitana at Fiorentina, CBSSN, 9 a.m.

FIFA Arab Cup: Egypt vs. Jordan, Quarterfinal, Al Wakrah, Qatar, FS1, 9:48 a.m.

Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal, NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.

Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool, USA, 10 a.m.

Premier League: Manchester United at Norwich City, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

FIFA Arab Cup: Morocco vs. Algeria, Quarterfinal, Doha, Qatar, FS2, 1:48 p.m.

MLS Cup: NY City FC at Portland, Championship, ABC, 3 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Holiday Hoopsgiving: Nebraska vs. Auburn, Atlanta, ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., BTN, noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, ESPNU, noon

Syracuse at Georgetown, Fox, noon

Brigham Young vs. Creighton, Sioux Falls, S.D., FS1, noon

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma, Tulsa, Okla., ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan State, BTN, WJR-AM 760, 2 p.m.

Hall of Fame Classic: Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St., Fort Worth, Texas, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Central Connecticut at Providence, FS1, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Marquette, Fox, 2:30 p.m.

Missouri at Kansas, ESPN, 3:15 p.m.

Never Forget Tribute Classic: St. Bonaventure vs. Connecticut, Newark, N.J., ESPN2, 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Butler, FS1, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Illinois, Fox, 5 p.m.

Boston College at Saint Louis, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Kentucky at Notre Dame, ESPN, 5:15 p.m.

Holiday Hoopsgiving: LSU vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, FS1, WBET-FM 99.7, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Alabama, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Playoff: East Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., Quarterfinal, ESPN, noon

Army vs. Navy, East Rutherford, N.J., CBS, 3 p.m.

Heisman Trophy Ceremony: From New York, ESPN, 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Never Forget Tribute Classic: UCLA vs. Connecticut, Newark, N.J., ABC, 1 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Fla., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; NBC, 3 p.m.

SKIING/SNOWBARDING

FIS: World Cup, Cooper Mountain, Colo., NBCSN, 2 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NCAA Tournament Regional Finals

Purdue at Pittsburgh, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Louisville, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Nebraska at Texas, ESPNU, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Women, Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota, BTN, 4:30 p.m.

Men, Michigan St. at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Men, Michigan at Ohio St., BTN, 8 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Chicago at Toronto, NHL Network, 7 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 269 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Golden State at Philadelphia, ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NLL LACROSSE

San Diego at Colorado, ESPNEWS, 8:30 p.m.

BOXING

Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey (Lightweights), New York, ESPN, 9 p.m.

Showtime Championship: Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo (Bantamweights), Carson, Calif., Showtime, 10 p.m.

