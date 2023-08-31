TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Westview, Churubusco, DeKalb at Carroll Invitational (Cobblestone), 8 a.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Lakeland Christian at Central Noble, 10 a.m.
Westview at East Noble, 10 a.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Angola, DeKalb and West Noble in Marion Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan University, 8:30 a.m.
Eastside, Fremont, Garrett and Lakewood Park at Manchester Invite, 9 a.m.
Lakeland at Caston Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Central Noble, Lakeland at West Noble Invitational, 9 a.m.
DeKalb at Carroll Invitational, 9 a.m.
Westview at Wawasee Super Duals, 9 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Eastside at Garrett Invitational, 9 a.m.
East Noble at Westview, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine in Great Lakes Crossover at Sandusky, Ohio: vs. Bethany (W.V.), 8 a.m.: vs. Allegheny (Pa.), 12 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men at Lou Collins Memorial Tournament, Bedford Valley Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Trine women at IU East Fall Invitational, Highland Lake Golf Course, Richmond, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Women, Earlham at Trine, noon
SUNDAY
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Trine vs. Greenville (Ill.) at Wheaton, Ill. (Ill.),12:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Trine at Otterbein (Ohio), 5 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Trine at Anderson, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Westview at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
Homestead at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Angola at Westview, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Central Noble, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Luers at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at West Noble, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at FW North Side, 6 p.m.
Fairfield at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at FW South Side, 7 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Westview at Bethany Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Angola at Prairie Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Churubusco at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Norwell at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
East Noble at Huntington North, 5 p.m.
Blackhawk Christian at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Angola at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at West Noble, 5 p.m.
Columbia City at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Woodlan at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Leo, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
DeKalb at Columbia City, 5 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Woodlan at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Garrett at West Noble, 6:45 p.m.
Leo at East Noble, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Trine at Otterbein (Ohio), 4 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine women at Manchester, 4 p.m.
