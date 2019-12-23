Burglar takes tavern’s safe
ST. JOE — Someone stole a safe from the Oasis Tavern in St. Joe, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The burglary was discovered Monday and had occurred overnight, a news release said. A medium-size safe and the cash it contained were taken.
The case is still under investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 925-3365.
Hit-run driver hits stop sign
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run collision discovered Sunday at 9:22 a.m., a report said.
Police responded to the 600 block of Iwo Street, where a stop sign had been struck by a vehicle and was lying in a resident’s yard.
Tire marks in the grass indicated that an unknown vehicle traveling southeast on Old Brick Road and turned left onto Iwo Street. The driver cut the corner too sharply, drove through the lawn at 603 Iwo St. and hit the stop sign, then continued southbound on Iwo Street.
Police said the vehicle is gray in color and now has a damaged passenger-side headlight lens and bumper.
