Volleyball
Prairie Heights sweeps Goshen Blue Blazers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights swept the Goshen Blue Blazers home schooled team 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 Tuesday in a non-conference match.
Kalli Aaron had 11 kills, seven digs, four aces, a solo block and a block assists for the Panthers (7-7). She also put all 14 of her serves in play.
Morgan Bachelor had 23 assists, 10 digs, a solo block and two block assists for PH while going 14-of-15 serving with two aces. Chloe Riehl had 12 digs and five kills while Maddie Harmes had 10 digs and six kills.
Warriors fall to 3A powerhouse Angola
EMMA — Westview lost to Class 3A state-ranked Angola 25-18, 25-15, 25-18 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday.
Gloria Miller had 12 kills and three aces, and put all nine of her serves in play for the Warriors (6-7, 2-2 NECC). Payton May had eight kills, five digs and two aces. She was 11-of-12 serving. Hallie Mast had 11 assists, and Allie Springer had five kills.
The Hornets won the junior varsity match 25-7, 25-3.
Boys Tennis Heights downed by Snider’s Panthers
FORT WAYNE — Prairie Heights lost to Snider 4-1 in a non-conference dual Wednesday. Mike Perkins won in straight sets at No. 2 singles for Heights.
PH lost at home to Angola 3-2 on Tuesday. Leyton Byler and Logan Nott won singles matches for the Panthers.
Wednesday’s results
Snider 4, Prairie Heights 1
Singles: 1. Seth Geisleman (Sni) def. Leyton Byler 1-6, 6-1, 6-2. 2. Mike Perkins (PH) def. Andrew Dane 6-4, 7-6 (7-1). 3. Ryan Garringer (Sni) def. Logan Nott 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Braden Shinn-Aaron Fenn (Sni) def. Chase Bachelor-Logan Hamilton 6-0, 6-1. 2. Braeden Hale-Tyler Kaiser (Sni) def. Isaiah Malone-Brayton Ambler 6-3, 6-4.
Tuesday’s results
Angola 3, Prairie Heights 2
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Hayden Boyer 6-2, 6-1. 2. Jaeger Berquist (A) def. Mike Perkins 6-4, 6-1. 3. Logan Nott (PH) def. Ted Brandon 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Isaac Wyatt-Brad Boyd (A) def. Logan Hamilton-Chase Bachelor 6-3, 6-1. 2. Jacob Pontorno-Marcus Miller (A) def. Isaiah Malone-Jacob Graber 6-2, 6-0.
Girls Soccer EN plays to 0-0 tie
GARRETT — East Noble played to a scoreless tie with Garrett on Wednesday.
Lauren Lash made 20 saves in goal for the Knights. EN had 15 shots on goal.
