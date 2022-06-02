June
Sunday: West Noble High School graduation, 2 p.m.
June 8 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall.
June 8 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
June 13 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
June 13 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
June 21 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
June 22 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
June 27 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
June 27 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
July
July 11 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
July 11 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
July 13 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall.
July 13 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
July 19 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
July 25 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
July 25 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
July 27 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
August
Aug. 8 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Aug. 8 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Aug. 10 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall.
Aug. 10 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Aug. 15 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
Aug. 22 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Aug. 22 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Aug. 24 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
September
Sept. 12 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Sept. 12 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Sept. 14 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall.
Sept. 14 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Sept. 20 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
Sept. 26 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Sept. 26 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Sept. 28 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
October
Oct. 10 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Oct. 10 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Oct. 12 — Ligonier Redevelopment Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall.
Oct. 12 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
Oct. 18 — Cromwell Town Council, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall.
Oct. 24 — West Noble school board, 7 p.m., Central Office.
Oct. 24 — Ligonier City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Oct. 26 — Ligonier Board of Works, 10 a.m., City Hall.
