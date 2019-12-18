Bowling
Auburn Bowl’s best reported
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores for the week of Dec. 9.
Papa Johns Bowler of The Week honors were won by Matt Englehart for the men (157 pins over average), Doris Miller for the women (109) and Reese Toy for youth (121).
MEN: Moose — Ryan David 267, Travis Thompson 257, Ryan Kaiser 256, Tyler Schwartz 255, Josh Lincoln 255. Booster — Jeffrey Griffith 299, 705 series, Mark Medler 280, 709 series, Matt Englehart 279, 799 series, Jason Flaugh 278, 713 series, Jon Wallace 269, Michael Wallace 269, Rob Wilson 259, 704 series, Jason Morris 259, Matthew Patrick 257, Kyle Baker 257, John Cain 255, 700 series. Northeast Indiana Classic — Josh West 279, Tim Klinker 257, Travis Thompson 254, 710 series. Friday Morning Trio — Joey Glover 289, 760 series.
WOMEN: Jennifer Moring 246, 571 series, Katrina Nickerson 208, Sara Stafford 201. Booster — Nycole Wilkinson 213, 580 series, Annette Brumbaugh 211, Jennifer Moring 206, 579 series, Kim Toyias 203. Thursday Night Ladies — Darcie Pettit 204, Lauren Flewelling 200, Carla Robbins 200. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 203, Jennifer Moring 202.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Aaric Page 269, 740 series, Skyler Plummer 267, 640 series, Maddie Flaugh 230. Majors — Kyle Toyias 279, 639 series, Maddie Flaugh 237, 626 series, Xander Webb 236, 634 series, Hope Moring 235, 573 series, Ethan Pfeiffer 230, Ty Bell 225, 653 series, Jessica Willavize 216, 578 series, Juli Plummer 552 series.
