HOLLAND, Mich. — The Trine University men’s basketball team clinched no worse than a No. 2 seed in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament with a 56-43 win over Hope College Wednesday evening.
Meanwhile, the Thunder women were home at the MTI Center Wednesday night against Kalamazoo, besting the Hornets 82-45 to complete the season sweep.
At DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland, the Trine men (20-2, 10-1 MIAA) got a game-high 19 points from senior forward Brent Cox in 32 minutes of action. Connor Jones added 14 points, and Emmanuel Megnanglo just missed a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds.
Trine led 25-21 at halftime and pulled away in the second half to notch the season sweep of the Flying Dutchmen.
Gabe Quillan led Hope with 15 points. Clayton Dykhouse added 13. The Flying Dutchmen only shot 33% from the floor (16-48).
In Angola, the Thunder women led from wire-to-wire, outrunning Kalamazoo 25-10 in the first quarter to set the tone for the night.
Makayla Ardis led Trine (17-5, 11-2) with 16 points, including four trifectas. Sidney Wagner had 15 points, five assists and four steals. Sierra Hinds added 12 points off the bench.
Fremont’s Jada Rhonehouse had five points, four rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes off the bench for the Thunder.
Laila Vincent and Kaelyn Arlington paced Kalamazoo with 10 points each.
Both Trine squads are in action Saturday at Calvin, with both games pivotal for seeding in the upcoming MIAA tourneys. The men’s game will be a matchup of the top two teams in the league.
The women tip off at 1 p.m. with the men scheduled to follow at approximately 3 p.m.
