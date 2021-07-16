Strand Theatre, Kendallville
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Wednesday: 3 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m.
Black Widow (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Wednesday: 3 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m.
Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett
Boss Baby 2: Family Business (PG) — Today, Saturday, Sunday: 9:25 p.m.
Black Widow (PG-13) — Today, Saturday, Sunday: 11:15 p.m.
The Brokaw, Angola
Space Jam 2: A New Legacy (PG) — Today: 1, 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 7 p.m., Tuesday-Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 1, 7 p.m.
Black Widow (PG-13) — Today: 1, 4, 7 p.m., Saturday: 1 p.m., Sunday: Closed, Monday-Tuesday: Closed, Wednesday: 7 p.m., Thursday: 1, 7 p.m.
NCG Cinema, Auburn
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) — Today: 1, 3:05, 5:15, 7:30, 8:35, 9:40 p.m.
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) — Today: 1:40, 4:15, 6:50, 9:20 p.m.
The Boss Baby 2: Family Business (PG) — 1:35, 2:45, 4:10, 6:45, 9:20 p.m.
Black Widow (PG-13) — 1:45 3:30, 4:45, 6:35, 7:50, 9:40 p.m.
The Forever Purge (R) — 6 p.m.
F9 the Fast Saga (PG-13) — 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.
