Strand Theatre, Kendallville

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Wednesday: 3 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m.

Black Widow (PG-13) — Today: 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 2, 7 p.m., Monday: Closed, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Wednesday: 3 p.m., Thursday: 7 p.m.

Auburn/Garrett Drive-In, Garrett

Boss Baby 2: Family Business (PG) — Today, Saturday, Sunday: 9:25 p.m.

Black Widow (PG-13) — Today, Saturday, Sunday: 11:15 p.m.

The Brokaw, Angola

Space Jam 2: A New Legacy (PG) — Today: 1, 7 p.m., Saturday: 4, 7 p.m., Sunday: 7 p.m., Tuesday-Wednesday: Closed, Thursday: 1, 7 p.m.

Black Widow (PG-13) — Today: 1, 4, 7 p.m., Saturday: 1 p.m., Sunday: Closed, Monday-Tuesday: Closed, Wednesday: 7 p.m., Thursday: 1, 7 p.m.

NCG Cinema, Auburn

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (PG-13) — Today: 1, 3:05, 5:15, 7:30, 8:35, 9:40 p.m.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) — Today: 1:40, 4:15, 6:50, 9:20 p.m.

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business (PG) — 1:35, 2:45, 4:10, 6:45, 9:20 p.m.

Black Widow (PG-13) — 1:45 3:30, 4:45, 6:35, 7:50, 9:40 p.m.

The Forever Purge (R) — 6 p.m.

F9 the Fast Saga (PG-13) — 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.