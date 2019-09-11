According to recent data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, five of the 10 job markets expected to see the fastest growth in the next decade are in the health care industry.
Research shows that by 2025, one-quarter of the workforce will be older than 55 and entering their retirement years.
Check out these encouraging facts from the bureau.
• Home health aides will see a rise of more than 47% while personal care aides will increase 39%.
• Industry employment is expected to grow by 11.5 million jobs, reaching more than 167 million overall.
• Health care support occupations, health care practitioners and technical occupations are to be the industry’s fastest growing occupational groups.
• Employment in health care and social assistance is projected to add nearly 4 million jobs, becoming the largest major sector by 2026.
• The country will experience a shortage of about 1.2 million nurses by 2022, which should lead to more aggressive recruiting methods.
• 1.26 million projected job openings in health care are expected each year; 204,000 positions for registered nurses.
• Due to retirement, there is expected to be a shortage of more than 100,000 physicians through 2030.
• Practitioners like physicians and dentists are expected to see the most rapid growth at 54 and 21 percent.
• Fifteen of the 30 fastest-growing occupations nationally will be in health care.
• Factors like the an aging population, longer life expectancies and growing rates of chronic conditions demand higher demands of health care services.
