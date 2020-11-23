NORTH MANCHESTER — The Columbia City Lady Eagle basketball team rolled over Manchester 56-38 in an impromptu meeting Friday night.
The Eagles and Lady Squires haven’t played since the 1995-96 season.
After several changes to Columbia City’s schedule including postponed contests with Snider and Marion earlier in the week and Manchester losing an opponent due to the COVID concerns as well, both teams were glad to get on the court amidst all the quarantine restrictions.
“We were just happy to find a game” Columbia City head coach Amy Shearer said. “We had four players
out of the lineup due to multiple issues and I thought we responded well — playing hard — and we got to play a lot of kids tonight.”
The Squires came out hot right out of the box, taking a quick, 5-0 lead on senior Emma Garriot’s layup followed by a 3-pointer from the deep corner, as she would score all eight of Manchester’s points in the first quarter.
Columbia City started slow offensively, coming up empty on its first three trips down the floor with two turnovers and a missed 3-pointer. Sophomore Maddison Stonebreaker got the Eagles on the board with a layup off a nice feed from Anna Schrader.
The spark sent the Eagles on a 12-3 run to end the first quarter with a 12-8 lead.
In the second quarter, the Eagles heated up from beyond the arc with 3-pointers by Kyndra Sheets, Stonebreaker and Tessa Tonkel.
Hailey Urban also got in on the act, netting four points while Brooke Lickey scored in the paint, giving Columbia City the lead at halftime, 27-20.
The third quarter was dominated by Columbia City, outscoring the home team 14-4 with Sheets and Stonebreaker converting on 3-pointers.
Urban garnered four more points, and Schrader and Lickey each scored a basket in the frame.
Columbia City took a comfortable 41-24 lead to the fourth quarter.
Freshman Kendra Sheets had the hot hand for the visitors, with eight points in the fourth quarter.
Fellow Freshman Tessa Tonkel tossed in five points as the Eagles put the game away by a score of 56-41.
Columbia City had three players in double figures. Sheets led all scorers with 18 points, Urban had 12, and Stonebreaker tallied 10 points.
With the win, Columbia City’s record is now 2-2 and Manchester drops to 0-3 on the season.
The junior varsity game went the way of Columbia City 40-28.
With postponements and changes to the schedule, the Eagles picked up a game at Wayne on Tuesday, Nov. 24, varsity only. The game with Bishop Luers that was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27 has been postponed.
Columbia City’s next game is Dec. 1 at Bishop Dwenger, 7:30 p.m.
As of presstime, Columbia City has had three games postponed so far this season.
