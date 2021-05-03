INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity remained “minimal” for another week as Indiana inches closer to the end of the flu monitoring season.
The state has remained in the “minimal” rating, the lowest, for the entirety of 2021 as flu activity has remained limited throughout this year.
For the week ending April 24, the state recorded 453 new instances of “influenza-like illness” reported by monitoring sites, taking the 2020-21 flu season total to 13,814 overall.
The percentage of cases seen at outpatient facilities increased slightly to 0.89%, which is up from 0.82% last week.
That figure is in line with where flu numbers usually sit this late into the season as reporting rates generally run about 1-2% as the state heads into May.
Low flu numbers are typical this time of year, but flu activity throughout 2020-21 has been low, atypical in comparison to previous years, which health officials have attributed to pandemic precautions helping suppress flu.
State health officials have noted that interventions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as masking, social distancing and staying home when ill, are likely to have beneficial impacts in reducing the spread of influenza.
The state also notes that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may be affecting whether Hoosiers visit health care providers if they are sick or if they’re riding out illnesses at home without seeking treatment or professional opinion.
Flu reports at urgent care centers also ticked up slightly to 0.83% from 0.76% a week ago.
That rate is actually a little higher than the 2019-20 season at this time — the state was in the middle of a stay-at-home order in April 2020 so there was a sharp dropoff in disease transmission — but other years have generally run in the 1-2% range in late April.
Indiana is nearing the end of flu surveillance season, as the state monitors for 20 weeks into the new year, which will take reports through May 22 this year.
Aside from a few weeks where the state hit the second-lowest level of spread, “low,” numbers have hardly peaked above 1% and stayed at minimal levels. Numbers have been mostly flat since the turn of the new year into 2021.
Weekly flu surveillance reports from this year and previous years can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health website at in.gov/isdh/22104.htm.
