It’s no secret that eco-friendly products and services tend to be pricier than traditional ones. There are ways, however, to live green a limited budget.
Go carless. If you live in an area where public transportation is easily accessible, consider ditching your car altogether. Between payments, insurance, gas and maintenance, a public transportation pass can be a more affordable option. Consider biking when possible.
Affordable organics. Buying organic produce can get pricey, but there are good deals to be found at your local farmers market. The food will have traveled a shorter distance to get to you, cutting down on emissions. Even if it’s not labeled as organic, the produce might still have been farmed with organic practices. Just ask.
Save energy. Saving energy is friendly to both your pocketbook and the environment. Adjust your thermostat slowly in 1-degree increments until you reach a still comfortable, yet more conservative level.
All things reusable. Anything disposable tends to be expensive. Paper plates and plastic utensils, napkins and plastic zipper bags can all be swapped out for reusable versions, though they will require more washing on your part. Look for discounts on purchases such as coffee and sodas when you use your own refillable container.
Cheap cleaning. Nontoxic cleaning products can be pricey, but there are plenty of old-fashioned cleaning products that are both safe and very affordable, which you might already have in your home. Baking soda, vinegar, salt, peroxide, rubbing alcohol and lemon juice are great all-purpose cleaners that have numerous household uses and are non-toxic.
Buy used. When you’re considering a purchase, ask yourself if you could get by with a used option. This includes vehicles, furniture, clothing, tools, toys and many other items.
Food prep. Food prepping can save you time and money. Avoid food waste by setting aside an afternoon during your week to prep a limited selection of proteins, grains, fruits and vegetables in various preparations for meals over the course of the week. This will ensure that leftover groceries don’t go bad sitting in the refrigerator, and with reusable storage containers, you’ll cut down on single-use plastic and paper waste.
Consider a plant-based diet. Diets low in eggs and meat are not only more affordable but better for the environment. Growing your own fruits and vegetables at home is even more affordable and eco-friendly.
