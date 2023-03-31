The debate for the 2022-23 KPC Media Girls Basketball Prep of the Year was a heated one, with the decision ultimately coming down to two names.
Garrett’s Bailey Kelham and Central Noble’s Madison Vice.
Both seniors played such an integral role on their respective teams in that without either of them, the success achieved this season by either the Railroaders or the Cougars would have been questionable without them.
So it was decided that Kelham and Vice were named the 2022-23 KPC Media Girls Basketball Co-Preps of the Year.
After losing nearly their entire starting lineup from the 2021-22 season where they went 27-2, the Railroaders retained one starter in Kelham.
Embracing her role as a team leader is an understatement, as Kelham cemented her name as arguably Garrett’s best player ever, regardless of gender, in the school’s 100-year plus history, breaking 1972 graduate Jeff Stroman’s 1,732-point scoring record, finishing with 1,772 of her own and placing second in the Northeast Corner Conference girls and DeKalb County girls record books.
Kelham was a sectional champion three times, including this past season on a 14-12 team, scoring the game-winning free throw with 15 seconds left against Woodlan in the final on Feb. 4 to finish with 22 points and ultimately breaking the Garrett scoring record.
This season, Kelham led the conference in scoring average (19.8 points per game, 516 total), rebounding (9.2 per game) and blocks (2 per game), and had one assist a game and made 84% of her free throws (190-for-227).
A four-time All-NECC recipient and future Huntington Forester, Kelham was also a McDonald’s All-American All-Star Game nominee, a Hoosier Gym All-Star Game participant, a Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 Workout participant, a Hoosier Basketball Magazine First Team All-State honoree and an Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Large School All-State honoree.
She finishes her career at Garrett making 80% of her free throws (506-for-635) and ranks fourth in the program in career steals (229), fourth in career blocks (113), eighth in career rebounding (624).
Vice had just as amazing a year with the Cougars as Kelham did with the Railroaders, leading her team to just its fourth regional championship in program history, and they all came within the last seven years.
Vice was just behind Kelham in scoring for the conference at 18.4 points per game, shooting an area-leading 63% from 2-point range, 39% from 3-point range (of those with at least 50 attempts) at 47-for-122, 54% for total field goal percentage (193-for-355), and 80% in free throws (100-for-125).
Vice, a Siena Heights (Mich.) commit, scored 533 points this season, setting a school record and ending her career with 1,246 points in 97 games played, shooting 50% from the field at 451-for-896, along with 482 rebounds, 317 assists, 294 steals and 21 blocks. This season, she had 186 rebounds, 145 assists and 107 steals while guarding the opposing team’s best player most of the time.
She had the best game of her career in the regional championship against South Central (Union Mills) on Feb. 11, scoring a career-high 33 points while adding 15 rebounds (also a career-high), six assists and four steals.
A rarity in the state and especially the area, Vice was named an Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Week twice this season. She made the IBCA Small School All-State Team.
Central Noble coach Sam Malcolm, meanwhile, had big shoes to fill after the departure from the helm by three-time regional champ and one-time state champion Josh Treesh. Yet the first-time head coach had the perfect fit, leaving no debate in making him the KPC Media 2022-23 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
In interviews, Malcolm denies taking credit for the success of his squad, saying it’s the talent that he inherited with the program that caused them to be as good as they were. But that doesn’t take away from a 13-game improvement in the span of a year as a result of the change in coaching philosophy from Treesh to Malcolm.
The Cougars had a 26-3 overall record and 9-1 NECC record, their best finish since their semi-state run in 2018-19. The only losses that Central Noble were to Class 2A state runner-up Lapel in the semi-state final, and twice to conference rival and Class 3A state champion Fairfield.
Central Noble started the season 19-0 before its first loss in the NECC championship game to the Falcons on Jan. 19, its second-best start in program history, and its regional championship is the first one ever in the program by a first-year head coach.
Here’s the rest of the all-area team:
Meghan Kiebel, Sr., Central Noble
Kiebel finished her career with the Cougars just two points shy of the 1,000 point mark, but the All-NECC First Teamer did leave her mark as the program’s record holder in made 3-pointers in a season with 82, shooting 36% from long range.
While she will be continuing her soccer career at the collegiate level with Bethel University, Kiebel also showed her talents on the hardwood, averaging 12.7 points, four rebounds, two assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Grace Swank, Fr., Central Noble
Swank, an All-NECC Honorable Mention, is one of just two freshmen who made the All-Area Team this season. She contributed to the Cougars’ semi-state run with five points, 6.3 rebounds and an assist per game. Swank scored a career-high 14 points in a 51-42 victory over Eastside on Feb. 3.
Makenna Malcolm, Jr., Central Noble
Malcolm was the anchor of the 14th top defense in the state, averaging 2.8 rebounds (2.5 on defense) and 1.6 steals per game. She fit in nicely on offense with her new team as well, finishing the season with five points a game to sit third on the team, and averaged 2.1 assists to rank second on the team.
Maddy Schenkel, Sr., Garrett
Schenkel was a newcomer for Garrett this past season after transferring from Bishop Dwenger, and was an important commodity to the team immediately.
The All-NECC recipient and Saint Francis commit was in the top three in every category for Garrett, averaging 6.7 points (2nd), four rebounds (3rd), three assists (1st), and 1.1 steals (2nd) per game, with coach Bob Lapadot adding that when she played well, the entire team played well.
Kelsey Bergman, Jr., Garrett
Bergman finished the season as one of the area’s best defenders, tying with Kelham with 52 blocks (2 per game) to lead the NECC, as well as finishing second in the conference with 219 rebounds (8.4 per game). She also averaged 5.6 points per game and had four double-doubles.
Kylie Caswell, Jr., Angola
Caswell led Angola to an 11-11 season and was the lone Hornet to make the All-NECC Team. Of the 13 games recorded on Angola’s MaxPreps page, Caswell led the team in scoring with 10.9 points per game, as well as assists (1.2 apg) and steals (2.8 spg). She also led the team in free-throw shooting at 68%.
Ashley Cox, So., DeKalb
For the second straight season, Cox led the Barons in scoring at 10.9 points per game and was named to the All-Northeast 8 First Team.
She ranked first or second in every statistical category for the Barons, averaging 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.3 assists per contest. Cox shot 47% from the field and 68.5% from the free-throw line, and she had a season high 19 points against Columbia City on Jan. 20.
Lillie Cone, Sr., DeKalb
Cone, an All-NE8 Second Teamer and Purdue Fort Wayne golf commit, finished her career as DeKalb’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers, making 152 over the last four years. This past season, she was 53-for-155 (34%).
Her season averages were 10.8 points, 2.9 steals and 2.4 rebounds per game and was 44% from the field and 63% at the free-throw line. Cone helped the Barons to a 13-11 record, a major improvement from 3-19 and 3-20 seasons her freshman and sophomore years.
Bree Walmsley, Sr., E. Noble
In the typically tough Northeast 8 Conference, Walmsley found herself as one of the conference’s top 10 scorers at nine points per game (198 total) while averaging three rebounds and 2.3 assists.
On senior night against West Noble Jan. 24, Walmsley put together one of East Noble’s top 10 scoring performances, finishing with 25 points and seven 3-pointers (second all-time for EN girls) in a single game.
Walmsley was an All-NE8 Second Teamer and led the Knights to a 5-18 season. She finished her career with 588 points, 241 rebounds and 137 assists.
Grace Kreischer, Sr., Eastside
Kreischer was one of the area’s best all-around players and led the Blazers to a 15-9 overall and 8-2 NECC record, the best conference record for the Blazers since 1994-95. She led the Blazers in scoring (12.5 ppg), rebounding (8.5 rpg), blocking (1.3 bpg) and deflecting (111 total deflections).
The All-NECC First Team player was also third on the team with 50 steals and finished her career with 661 points, good for 13th in program history.
Paige Traxler, So., Eastside
Traxler had 10.2 points per game to rank in the top 15 in thge NECC, and she led the Blazers on defense with 56 steals. The All-NECC First Teamer also recorded two assists and two rebounds per game and had 57 deflections.
Sydnee Kessler, So., Eastside
Kessler was an All-NECC Honorable Mention, averaging 7.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. She recorded 79 deflections to rank second on the team and added 52 steals.
Addy Parr, So., Fremont
Parr had a strong sophomore season with the Eagles, leading the team in scoring at 13.5 points per game (311 total) to rank in the top 10 in the NECC. Parr was also one of the top defenders in the conference, averaging 2.6 spg.
While Fremont finished the year 8-15 overall and 3-7 in the conference, Parr’s effort throughout the year earned her All-NECC First Team status.
Peyton Hartsough, Sr., Lakeland
While she will be joining Garrett’s Kelham as a Huntington Forester next winter, Hartsough, an All-NECC First Team player, had quite the high school career in her own right, finishing with 1,057 total points (4th all-time at Lakeland) in exactly 100 games.
This season was arguably Hartsough’s best with the 13-11 Lakers, as she ended the season with 401 points (16.7 ppg), 95 rebounds, 110 assists and 64 steals. Her point total ranks her the sixth highest in program history, and her 47 made 3-pointers places her fourth on the school leaderboard. Her 11 assists against Prairie Heights on Nov. 18, 2022, also tied a single game school record.
Alivia Rasler, Sr., Lakeland
Rasler was an All-NECC First Team recipient after averaging 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Rasler’s 14 steals at Hamilton on Jan. 10 set a program record and her nine assists against West Noble on Jan. 6 placed her in a tie for fourth in program history.
Rasler finished her career with 550 points, 366 rebounds, 263 assists (4th all-time), 156 steals and 60 blocks (5th all-time). This season, she had 199 points, 110 assists, 52 steals, 41 deflections and 21 blocks.
Ava McGrade, So., Lakewood Park
Just two years into her high school career, McGrade stepped up as one of the top scorers in the area, averaging 16 points per game (385 total), scoring a career-high 39 in a 59-7 win against Clinton Christian on Jan. 10.
Playing in every game this season (10-14 overall), McGrade scored in double digits in all but six. She also led the team in field goal percentage (44%), free-throw percentage (73%) and steals per game at 2.3 (54 total).
Jade Carnahan, Jr., Lakewood Park
Carnahan was the only player in the area to finish the season averaging a double-double, recording 12.6 points (278 total) and 10.4 rebounds (228 total) per game. Of the 22 games Carnahan played in, she scored in double figures in 15 of them, her highest being a 21-point outing against Heritage on Jan. 17.
She also led the team in assists per game at three and blocks at 1.3 per game.
Mackensy Mabie, Sr., West Noble
While the Chargers had a year to forget at 3-20 overall, Mabie, an NECC First Teamer, had a year to remember. The Indiana Tech golf commit was in the top three for every statistical category and was the game’s leading scorer in each of the Chargers’ wins.
She averaged 14.1 points per game (297 total points), good for top 10 in the NECC, to go along with 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 steals, and 1.3 assists per game. Mabie was also 35% from the field and 75% at the free-throw line.
Hope Bortner, Jr., Westview
A leader for her team, Bortner helped the Warriors to a 10-15 overall record and a seventh-place finish in the NECC at 4-6. She scored a career-high 29 points in a 55-29 victory against West Noble on Dec. 1, 2022, and tied a school record in three pointers made (7) in the process.
Bortner, an All-NECC recipient, was second on the team in scoring with 216 total points (8.6 per game) and led the team in 3-point shooting at 34%. She was also second in free-throw shooting (62%) and third from the field (37%).
Mykayla Mast, Fr., Westview
One of two freshmen who earned All-NECC Honorable Mention, Mast also was one of two ninth graders to make the All-Area team. Mast was the leading scorer for the Warriors this past season with 224 total points (9.3 per game), as well as leading the team in blocks (15) and shared the team’s lead in rebounding at 4.8 per game (114 total).
Mast was also second on the team in field-goal percentage (38%) and third in 3-point percentage (27%) and free-throw percentage (60%). She broke Westview’s program record for points in a game by a freshman with 22 against South Bend Career Academy on Jan. 5.
Honorable Mention
The All-Area honorable mentions were Angola’s Jaelyn Fee and Macy Oberlin, Churubusco’s Brooklyn Sinclair and Bridget Timbrook, DeKalb’s Delaney Cox, Elizabeth Martin and Evie Pepple, East Noble’s Payton Quake, Eastside’s Kaylie Hertig and Jayci Kitchen, Fremont’s Natalie Gochenour, Hamilton’s Ali Vereda, Lakeland’s Olivia Oman, Prairie Heights’ Ava Boots and Emily McCrea and Westview’s Sara Lapp.
