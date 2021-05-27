Angola’s class of 2021 high school seniors cheer as onlookers congratulate them in advance of graduation on Thursday at the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument in downtown Angola. The stop downtown followed the graduation candidates visiting students in all of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County elementary schools.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.