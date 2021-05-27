Angola’s class of 2021 high school seniors cheer as onlookers congratulate them in advance of graduation on Thursday at the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument in downtown Angola. The stop downtown followed the graduation candidates visiting students in all of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County elementary schools.
