Library closing for Good Friday
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library and its Limberlost Branch in Rome City will be closed Friday for the Good Friday holiday. The libraries will reopen Saturday at 9 a.m. with regular business hours.
Elks egg hunt returns Saturday
KENDALLVILLE —After a two-year hiatus, the Kendallville Elks Easter Egg hunt returns Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Noble County Fairgrounds in Kendallville.
