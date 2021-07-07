Three people arrested Tuesday, Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Corey D. Minick, 41, of the 9800 block of Johnson Road, Fort Wayne, arrested at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court — criminal.
• Ryan A. Nalley, 40, of the 5100 block of West C.R. 400N, Angola, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Alphonso Vasquez II, 38, of the 3800 block of East Peachy Road, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
