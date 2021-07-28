Animal show champions

Beef — Market Steer, Grand Champion: Delana Green

Beef — Market Steer, Reserve Grand Champion: Wyatt Howe

Beef — Market Heifer, Grand Champion: Wyatt Howe

Beef — Market Heifer, Reserve Grand Champion: Caytlin Sherman

Beef — Feeder Calf, Grand Champion: Caytlin Sherman

Beef — Feeder Calf, Reserve Grand Champion: Tucker Klopfenstein

Dairy Steer, Grand Champion: Chase Hayward

Dairy Steer, Reserve Grand Champion: Olivia Zook

Dairy — Supreme Cow, Grand Champion: Abby Hantz

Dairy — Supreme Heifer, Grand Champion: Katie Eash

Dairy Goat — Breeding Doe, Grand Champion: Jada Mauck

Dairy Goat — Breeding Doe, Reserve Grand Champion: Amelia Johnston

Dairy Goat — Market Wether, Grand Champion: McKinlee Kain

Dairy Goat — Market Wether, Reserve Grand Champion: Logan Hayward

Draft Horse, Grand Champion: Harper Klein

Draft Horse, Reserve Grand Champion: Avery Certain

Meat Goat — Breeding Doe, Grand Champion: Katie Miller

Meat Goat — Breeding Doe, Reserve Grand Champion: Katie Miller

Meat Goat — Market Wether, Grand Champion: Katie Miller

Meat Goat — Market Wether, Reserve Grand Champion: Katie Miller

Poultry — Meat Chicken, Grand Champion: Whitney Myers

Poultry — Meat Chicken, Reserve Grand Champion: Abigail Myers

Poultry — Turkey, Grand Champion: Wyatt Hanaway

Poultry — Turkey, Reserve Grand Champion: Kennedy Myers

Poultry — Goose, Grand Champion: Wyatt Hanaway

Poultry — Goose, Reserve Grand Champion: Keenan Hanaway

Poultry — Duck, Grand Champion: Rebekah Owsley

Poultry — Duck, Reserve Grand Champion: Noah Owsley

Rabbit — Breeding Stock, Grand Champion: Emily Baldwin

Rabbit — Breeding Stock, Reserve Grand Champion: Faith Phillips

Rabbit — Meat Class, Grand Champion: Ethan Konkle

Rabbit — Meat Class, Reserve Grand Champion: Paris Allen

Started Calf, Grand Champion: Wyatt Howe

Started Calf, Reserve Grand Champion: Harrison Bontreger

Sheep — Breeding Ewe, Grand Champion: Audri Martin

Sheep — Breeding Ewe, Reserve Grand Champion: Brandt Norberg

Sheep — Market Lamb, Grand Champion: Audri Martin

Sheep — Market Lamb, Reserve Grand Champion: Audri Martin

Swine — Breeding Gilt, Grand Champion: Carigan Yoder

Swine — Breeding Gilt, Reserve Grand Champion: Harrison Bontreger

Swine — Market Hog, Grand Champion: Carigan Yoder

Swine — Market Hog, Reserve Grand Champion: Gabby Beeman

