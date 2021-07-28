Animal show champions
Beef — Market Steer, Grand Champion: Delana Green
Beef — Market Steer, Reserve Grand Champion: Wyatt Howe
Beef — Market Heifer, Grand Champion: Wyatt Howe
Beef — Market Heifer, Reserve Grand Champion: Caytlin Sherman
Beef — Feeder Calf, Grand Champion: Caytlin Sherman
Beef — Feeder Calf, Reserve Grand Champion: Tucker Klopfenstein
Dairy Steer, Grand Champion: Chase Hayward
Dairy Steer, Reserve Grand Champion: Olivia Zook
Dairy — Supreme Cow, Grand Champion: Abby Hantz
Dairy — Supreme Heifer, Grand Champion: Katie Eash
Dairy Goat — Breeding Doe, Grand Champion: Jada Mauck
Dairy Goat — Breeding Doe, Reserve Grand Champion: Amelia Johnston
Dairy Goat — Market Wether, Grand Champion: McKinlee Kain
Dairy Goat — Market Wether, Reserve Grand Champion: Logan Hayward
Draft Horse, Grand Champion: Harper Klein
Draft Horse, Reserve Grand Champion: Avery Certain
Meat Goat — Breeding Doe, Grand Champion: Katie Miller
Meat Goat — Breeding Doe, Reserve Grand Champion: Katie Miller
Meat Goat — Market Wether, Grand Champion: Katie Miller
Meat Goat — Market Wether, Reserve Grand Champion: Katie Miller
Poultry — Meat Chicken, Grand Champion: Whitney Myers
Poultry — Meat Chicken, Reserve Grand Champion: Abigail Myers
Poultry — Turkey, Grand Champion: Wyatt Hanaway
Poultry — Turkey, Reserve Grand Champion: Kennedy Myers
Poultry — Goose, Grand Champion: Wyatt Hanaway
Poultry — Goose, Reserve Grand Champion: Keenan Hanaway
Poultry — Duck, Grand Champion: Rebekah Owsley
Poultry — Duck, Reserve Grand Champion: Noah Owsley
Rabbit — Breeding Stock, Grand Champion: Emily Baldwin
Rabbit — Breeding Stock, Reserve Grand Champion: Faith Phillips
Rabbit — Meat Class, Grand Champion: Ethan Konkle
Rabbit — Meat Class, Reserve Grand Champion: Paris Allen
Started Calf, Grand Champion: Wyatt Howe
Started Calf, Reserve Grand Champion: Harrison Bontreger
Sheep — Breeding Ewe, Grand Champion: Audri Martin
Sheep — Breeding Ewe, Reserve Grand Champion: Brandt Norberg
Sheep — Market Lamb, Grand Champion: Audri Martin
Sheep — Market Lamb, Reserve Grand Champion: Audri Martin
Swine — Breeding Gilt, Grand Champion: Carigan Yoder
Swine — Breeding Gilt, Reserve Grand Champion: Harrison Bontreger
Swine — Market Hog, Grand Champion: Carigan Yoder
Swine — Market Hog, Reserve Grand Champion: Gabby Beeman
