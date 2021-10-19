These children were born recently at New Eden Care Center:
Hannah Sue, a girl, was born Oct. 18 to Lamar and Mary Edna (Hershberger) Bontrager, Ligonier.
Ryan James, a boy, was born Oct. 18 to Wayne and Elizabeth Bontrager, Middlebury.
Oliver James, a boy, was born Oct. 16 to Freeman and Katie (Bontrager) Bontrager.
Benjamin Wayne, a boy, was born Oct. 16 to Larry and Erma (Mullett) Miller, Ligonier.
Kendall Isaac, a boy, ws born Oct. 15 to Gary and Irene (Troyer) Miller, Shipshewana.
Laiken Grace, a girl, was born Oct. 15 to John and Sheila Miller.
Esther Analyse, a girl, was born Oct. 13 to Glen and Diana (Yoder) Hostetler, Millersburg.
Jacob Noah, a boy, was born Oct. 10 to Lamar and Regina (Yoder) Bontrager, Topeka.
Nathan Dean, a boy, was born Oct. 10 to Floyd and Lori (Schlabach) Bontrager, LaGrange.
Nolan Myles, a boy, was born Oct. 9 to Eric and Jenean (Herschberger) Lambright.
Davy G., a boy, was born Oct. 6 to Glen and Wanda (Hochstetler) Bontrager, Bristol.
Kaden Jase, a boy, was born Oct. 6 to Norman and Kristina (Miller) Schlabach, Middlebury.
Andrew James, a boy was born Oct. 5 to Elmer and Sharon (Miller) Bontrager, Shipshewana.
Karla Rose, a girl, was born Oct. 5 to Daniel and Carolyn (Eash) Otto, Topeka.
LeWayne Joel, a boy, was born Oct. 5 to Norman and Ruby (Hochstetler) Shrock, LaGrange.
Noah Brantlee, a boy, was born Oct. 4 to John and Vonda (Bontrager) Hochstetler, Topeka.
Kendra Jane, a girl, was born Oct. 3 to Glen and Michelle (Troyer) Bontrager, Howe.
